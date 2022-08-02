DAWN.COM Logo

Army chief briefs PM Shehbaz on search operation for missing chopper

APP | Dawn.com Published August 2, 2022 Updated August 2, 2022 01:33pm
<p>This combination of photos show Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Pictures via PID/DawnNews TV</p>

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the ongoing search operations for the army aviation helicopter that went missing in Balochistan on Monday night.

The chopper was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan when it lost contact with ATC [air traffic control].

Six individuals were on board including the Commander XII Corps Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan.

During the telephonic conversation today, the COAS apprised the premier of the latest information about the progress in search operation for the chopper.

PM Shehbaz expressed his concern over the safety of Lt Gen Sarfraz and other six officials onboard the helicopter.

He termed the senior army officer a “thorough professional and an excellent person”.

The prime minister prayed for the safe return of the brave sons of the soil, saying the entire nation was deeply saddened over the incident.

He said the officers who provided assistance to the flood victims had emerged as an exemplary example of dedication and service.

According to an official statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) last night, a search operation was under way at the time of going to press, and more details would be released as information became available.

Police sources had told Dawn that area where the chopper went missing was mountainous terrain, without even jeep paths, making it extremely difficult for search and rescue parties.

“Either you go on foot or motorcycles or conduct aerial surveillance,” a senior official had said.

Other difficulties include lack of cell phones coverage and no electricity. Police are said to have engaged the services of local volunteers to assist with the search operation.

Military personnel and equipment, including helicopters, have been engaged in relief operations in the flood-hit districts of Balochistan for weeks now.

On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also in Balochistan alongside National Disaster Management Authority head Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz.

Comments (2)
500 characters
FAZ
Aug 02, 2022 03:06pm
Seems it was not an accident.
Reply Recommend 0
JaaliSher
Aug 02, 2022 03:15pm
The two patriots
Reply Recommend 0

