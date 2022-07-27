DAWN.COM Logo

ABL, Haball to digitalise supply chain payments

Press Release Published July 27, 2022 - Updated July 27, 2022 09:21am

KARACHI: Allied Bank Ltd (ABL) and Haball have signed an agreement to digitalise supply chain payments.

The partnership will simplify the B2B payment process by allowing businesses of all sizes to make high-speed digital payments and participate in the digitalisation of their supply chains. Distributors and retailers, who are part of the supply chain, can place orders and make digital real-time payments on the Haball platform by debiting their account being maintained at ABL.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2022

