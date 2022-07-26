DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 26, 2022

Gasho Lake fishing festival in Gilgit ends

Jamil Nagri Published July 26, 2022 - Updated July 26, 2022 09:08am
A FISHERIES official weighs a trout caught during the competition.—GB fisheries department
A FISHERIES official weighs a trout caught during the competition.—GB fisheries department

GILGIT: A two-day fishing festival concluded at Gasho Lake, Sai Bala, on Monday.

A large number of locals and enthusiasts from different parts of the country took part in the competitions, with individuals using all their skills to catch the heaviest of all trout fish to secure their victory.

Traditional games such as basra (in which a player stands and moves on one leg and hit the other with his body with an aim to make him fall to the ground), a tug-of-war and volleyball were also organised during the festival.

Folk artists sang traditional songs and performed dance on the sidelines of the games and the fishing competitions. The event was organised by Gilgit-Baltistan’s fisheries department in collaboration with the district administration.

“Gasho Lake is the nearest tourist spot from Gilgit city and the GB government is trying to make it easy for domestic and foreign tourists to reach here,” said Gilgit-Baltistan information minister Fathullah Khan while speaking at the closing ceremony.

He expressed the hope that this tourist spot would become the centre of attraction for tourists. He said the government was organising such activities to promote the cultural identity of the region.

He said tourism activities in Gasho Lake area would create employment opportunities for locals.

GB Scouts Director General Ziaur Rehman, NLI Bunji Centre commander, agriculture secretary Kha­dim Hussain Saleem, information secretary Momin Jan and a number of other officials attended the closing ceremony.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collision course
Updated 26 Jul, 2022

Collision course

Observers are expecting the crisis to turn into a three-way showdown between civilian leadership, judiciary and establishment.
Rain disaster
26 Jul, 2022

Rain disaster

TO say that the 2022 monsoon season has been exceptionally challenging for Pakistan would be an understatement. The...
Lifting import ban
26 Jul, 2022

Lifting import ban

THERE is no doubt that tariff and non-tariff barriers on imports are bad for the economy as they put serious...
Hotbed of militancy
Updated 25 Jul, 2022

Hotbed of militancy

Primary responsibility to get rid of safe spaces for terrorists in Afghanistan lies with the Taliban rulers.
Hike in power rates
25 Jul, 2022

Hike in power rates

EVER SINCE it came to power, the coalition government has been navigating a difficult path. Given the fragile ...
New NAB chief
25 Jul, 2022

New NAB chief

IT feels as if the post had become nearly synonymous with retired justice Javed Iqbal. So full of controversy was ...