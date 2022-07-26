Gasho Lake fishing festival in Gilgit ends

A FISHERIES official weighs a trout caught during the competition.—GB fisheries department

GILGIT: A two-day fishing festival concluded at Gasho Lake, Sai Bala, on Monday.

A large number of locals and enthusiasts from different parts of the country took part in the competitions, with individuals using all their skills to catch the heaviest of all trout fish to secure their victory.

Traditional games such as basra (in which a player stands and moves on one leg and hit the other with his body with an aim to make him fall to the ground), a tug-of-war and volleyball were also organised during the festival.

Folk artists sang traditional songs and performed dance on the sidelines of the games and the fishing competitions. The event was organised by Gilgit-Baltistan’s fisheries department in collaboration with the district administration.

“Gasho Lake is the nearest tourist spot from Gilgit city and the GB government is trying to make it easy for domestic and foreign tourists to reach here,” said Gilgit-Baltistan information minister Fathullah Khan while speaking at the closing ceremony.

He expressed the hope that this tourist spot would become the centre of attraction for tourists. He said the government was organising such activities to promote the cultural identity of the region.

He said tourism activities in Gasho Lake area would create employment opportunities for locals.

GB Scouts Director General Ziaur Rehman, NLI Bunji Centre commander, agriculture secretary Kha­dim Hussain Saleem, information secretary Momin Jan and a number of other officials attended the closing ceremony.

