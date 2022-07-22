DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 22, 2022

Lawmakers to decide Punjab's fate as CM election takes place today

Dawn.com Published July 22, 2022 - Updated July 22, 2022 03:16pm
<p>Candidates Hamza Shehbaz of the PML-N and Parvez Elahi of the PML-Q. —DawnNewsTV/AFP</p>

Candidates Hamza Shehbaz of the PML-N and Parvez Elahi of the PML-Q. —DawnNewsTV/AFP

All eyes are on Punjab as lawmakers elect their next chief minister at 4pm today.

Lawmakers have already begun to arrive at the Punjab Assembly, with some PTI members flashing the victory sign.

The election, which will be chaired by Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari, comes a mere three months after incumbent Hamza Shehbaz secured the office on April 16 after garnering 197 votes — including 25 from PTI dissident MPAs — in a gruelling process that was punctuated by delays and violence.

The dissidents’ votes, which were instrumental in putting Hamza in the top seat, began a saga that went from their losing their seats to a Supreme Court interpretation of Article 63-A that retroactively gutted their votes, setting the stage for another election for the provincial chief.

So how did it get to this point?

Read: Tally in Parvez Elahi’s favour as Punjab elects CM today

What has transpired so far

  • PML-Q is courted by the PTI and opposition as vote of no-confidence brews against Imran Khan

  • Usman Buzdar steps down as CM to make way for Parvez Elahi as PTI-PML-Q candidate

  • In a session marred by violence, Hamza is elected Punjab chief minister after garnering votes from 25 PTI dissidents

  • A reference is filed against the dissidents with the ECP, urging the MPAs removal

  • They are eventually de-seated for defection, effectively making Hamza lose his majority in the house

  • Five PTI MPAs are notified on reserved seats

  • SC orders new election which will be held today

  • By-elections are held for the 20 general seats, 15 of which go to the PTI

  • One PTI MPA resigns amid claims of horse-trading

  • Elahi, who has 187 supporters, is poised for victory, while Hamza has 179

Where do the parties stand now?

While numerically PTI stands at 187 including PML-Q’s seats, the number of votes it has is 186, as Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari of the PTI will not cast his vote because he will be presiding over the session. The speaker’s vote is used as a tie-breaker however.

How did all this start?

It started in February, as the vote of no-confidence was taking shape against Imran Khan, then the prime minister.

The PTI was trying to prevent the on-the-fence PML-Q from voting with the opposition, which was courting it.

Eventually, Usman Buzdar, the chief minister at the time, resigned from his seat to make way for Parvez Elahi as the joint PTI-PML-Q candidate.

Come election time, 25 PTI dissidents voted for Hamza. Their were instrumental in helping Hamza over the line; he received a total of 197 votes while 186 votes are required for a simple majority.

Who voted for Hamza?

  • Raja Sagheer Ahmed
  • Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha
  • Saeed Akbar Khan
  • Mohammad Ajmal
  • Abdul Aleem Khan
  • Nazir Ahmed Chohan
  • Mohammad Amin Zulqernain
  • Malik Nauman Langrial
  • Mohammad Salman
  • Zawar Hussain Warraich
  • Nazir Ahmed Khan
  • Fida Hussain, Zahra Batool
  • Mohammad Tahir
  • Aisha Nawaz, Sajida Yousaf
  • Haroon Imran Gill
  • Uzma Kardar
  • Malik Asad Ali
  • Ijaz Masih
  • Mohammad Sabtain Raza
  • Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa
  • Mian Khalid Mehmood
  • Mehar Mohammad Aslam
  • Faisal Hayat

What happened next?

Following Hamza’s election, the PTI sent a declaration to Punjab Assembly Speaker Elahi declaring the 25 MPAs as defectors.

Subsequently, Elahi had sent the reference to the ECP, urging it to de-seat these lawmakers for defecting from the PTI by casting their votes in Hamza’s favour in violation of party directions.

Most of the 25 dissident MPAs tried to justify their action of voting in favour of Hamza by claiming that they had received no directives from the party. They raised procedural objections and claimed they never received any show-cause notices — a mandatory requirement.

On May 20, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated the 25 dissident MPAs, stating that they had defected from the party. Since these lawmakers were no longer members of the House, Hamza lost his majority.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ordered the chief minister’s re-election to be held on July 22 (today).

Five MPAs for reserved seats were notified by the ECP on July 6, leaving 20 empty seats. By-elections for the 20 seats were held on July 17 (Sunday) in which the PTI routed the PML-N to bag 15 seats while the latter secured only four seats.

Since the by-election results, the government and opposition have flung allegations and counter-allegations at each other.

The term “horsetrading” has returned to the political discourse amid alleged attempts to woo each other’s MPAs ahead of the crucial CM vote.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 22, 2022 12:50pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jul 22, 2022 12:51pm
Mafia don't care for democratic principles.
Reply Recommend 0
Omer
Jul 22, 2022 12:54pm
PTI couldn't find anyone in their own party worthy enough to be CM Punjab!!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 22, 2022 12:56pm
Political dissidents and turncoats, now hold the helm. The biggest bidder will rule in this sham democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Jul 22, 2022 01:03pm
Let's see what disruption is planned by both Imran Khan and Perviaz Elahi to blackmail the establishment and SC for things their way...
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs Khalil
Jul 22, 2022 01:52pm
Law makers ! ready to be sold any time , this version of democracy is fatal
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political machinations
Updated 22 Jul, 2022

Political machinations

Fears of being confined to Islamabad have led PML-N, allies to take unsavoury route in their attempt to save current Punjab govt.
LG polls’ delay
22 Jul, 2022

LG polls’ delay

THE postponement of the second phase of local government elections in Sindh, which was scheduled for Sunday, is a...
Absurd jirga decision
22 Jul, 2022

Absurd jirga decision

IT has been observed that the cacophony of national politics often drowns out the real societal issues of the day....
The decision to stay
Updated 21 Jul, 2022

The decision to stay

The wiser option may be to seek a fresh, clear public mandate, instead of completing the term.
Tehraan summit
21 Jul, 2022

Tehraan summit

THE power of images in international politics can sometimes send much stronger messages than verbose statements ...
Rising HIV/AIDS cases
21 Jul, 2022

Rising HIV/AIDS cases

IT is unfortunate that in our country, the actions and attitudes of healthcare providers, people who are responsible...