Voting in local govt elections under way in 14 districts of Sindh

Voting in the first phase of local government elections in 14 districts of Sindh commenced on Sunday, with the ECP confirming clashes outside a polling station in Sukkur's Pano Aqil.

Polling, which began shortly after 8am, will continue till 5pm without any break.

The 14 districts of four divisions — Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas — include Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot and Tharparkar.

Violence

There were reports of sporadic violence during, with broadcasters airing footage of two groups attacking each other with sticks in Kandhkot. According to DawnNewsTV, 20 people were reportedly injured in the clashes, and five people were believed to be seriously injured.

There were also reports of clashes between GDA and PPP workers in Ghotki, according to a DawnNewsTV report, which said voting was paused at the Abal Garhi polling station.

Fistfights were reported from Jacobabad's Thal tehsil as well, with television footage showing a large group of people shoving and punching each other outside the Kandrani polling station. Polling was also stopped there. Two candidates were among 10 injured in the melee, according to DawnNewsTV.

Meanwhile, PTI's Ali Zaidi claimed that former Sindh chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim's son, Arbab Innayatullah, was "attacked just now by #ZardariMafia goons at a polling station" in Kaloi, Mithi in Tharparkar.

"Law enforcement and ECP nowhere in sight, except Sindh Police who are actually protecting the attackers!," he added.

Around 12pm, the ECP said polling in Sukkur's Pano Aqil tehsil, which was suspended due to a clash between two unnamed parties, had resumed once again.

"The situation in Sukkur is peaceful," the electoral watchdog said, adding that citizens could exercise their right to vote without any fear.

Additional 450MW supplied to discos

In an effort to facilitate the election, the energy ministry said the Power Division passed orders to supply provincial distribution companies with an additional 450MW from 8am on June 25 till midnight today.

"Full efforts for uninterrupted supply are being made for polling and counting of votes," the ministry added.

Ahead of the polls, political parties released statements trying to draw voters into their camps.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari issued a statement, wishing party ticket holders luck in the polls. "Get out and vote for Bhuttoism, a peaceful, prosperous & progressive #Sindh," he said on Twitter on Saturday night.

"Our opponents after consistent loses are growing frustrated and threatening violence. I call on our supporters to remain peaceful and do not get provoked, vote, democracy is our revenge," he said.

Yesterday, PTI chairman Imran Khan said despite PPP "terrorising our candidates and not following SC orders" to devolve authority to local representatives under Article 140-A, the party was taking part in the elections. "I ask people of Sindh to vote for PTI candidates & eliminate the #ZardariMafia," he added.

PPP's Sharjeel Memon responded to the former premier, calling him a "habitual liar". He added: "You guys know that people of Sindh rejected you that’s why you are crying in advance."

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh released a statement today, calling on the people of the province to exercise their right to vote. He urged citizens to cast their vote "in the right place" for their prosperity and development.

He alleged that the spirits of opposition leaders were high despite the PPP's "high-handedness". He also claimed that provincial police and the election commission were the party's "B team".

But despite these concerns, we are competing in the polls, he said.

Action will be taken against violators, ECP warns

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Umar Hameed Khan visited a control room established to monitor the elections and directed district monitoring officers (DPOs) to be more vigilant.

"Immediate action will be taken against any kind of violation," the ECP secretary said.

Over 21,000 candidates are in the run for 6,277 seats of 101 town committees, 23 municipal committees, 14 districts councils, four municipal corporations, 11 town municipal corporations and 887 union councils and union committees.

According to the ECP, 9,290 polling stations have been set up of which 1,985 have been declared highly sensitive and 3,448 have been declared sensitive.

The data shared by the ECP says that there are 11,643,582 voters — 6,331,383 males and 5312,199 females — registered in four divisions who will be eligible to cast their vote.

The ECP has also established a Central Control Room in Islamabad for monitoring and registering complaints related to the polls.

In the second phase, elections will be held in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

The key opposition parties, however, are continuing to doubt the fairness and transparency of the process and have accused the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party of pre-poll rigging fearing violence on the day of the polling and showing distrust in the police security.

The fears of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the alliance of five political parties Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Sindh United Party (SUP) have further deepened after a man was killed and at least eight people were injured in a grenade attack in Jacobabad on Maula Dad Road.

The police authorities are not sure about the motive for the attack, but they didn’t rule out the possibility of its links with the Sunday’s polls.