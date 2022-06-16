DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 16, 2022

Fact-check: Cricketer Moeen Ali did not tweet about 'boycotting India' over remarks against Holy Prophet

AFP Published June 16, 2022 - Updated June 16, 2022 09:09pm
A file photo of England cricketer Moeen Ali. — AP/File
A file photo of England cricketer Moeen Ali. — AP/File

A screenshot circulating across multiple social media platforms in South Asia appears to show a tweet from England cricketer Moeen Ali saying he would not play another match in India unless the country apologised for a ruling party official’s controversial remarks about the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

However, the claim is false; the account from which the tweet was shared has been suspended, and the England cricket board told AFP the account was fake.

The screenshot was shared in a Facebook post here on June 8, 2022.

It appears to show a tweet from "Moeen Munir Ali" that reads: "If India does not apologise for its blasphemous statement, I will never go to India to play match again, I will also boycott the IPL.

Screenshot of the misleading post, taken on June 15, 2022. — AFP
Screenshot of the misleading post, taken on June 15, 2022. — AFP

"And I will appeal to my fellow Muslim brothers to do the same. I love Muhammad PBUH."

Moeen Ali is a professional cricketer who plays for England.

He also plays for the Chennai Super Kings in India’s domestic cricket tournament, the IPL.

The post circulated as Muslims took to the streets in huge protests around Asia, sparked by firebrand politician Nupur Sharma's comments during a televised debate about the Holy Prophet.

Sharma — who was a regular fixture on Indian television, where she acted as a mouthpiece for the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — was suspended by her party for the remarks.

The screenshot of the misleading tweet was shared on Facebook in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

However, the claim is false.

The tweet was posted from the Twitter account @Moeen_Ali18, which has been suspended.

An archive of the suspended account, retrieved from the Wayback Machine, shows its bio says "not official".

Jonathan Reed, the head of media and publications at the England and Wales Cricket Board, told AFP the account did not belong to the cricketer.

"This was a fake account. Moeen does not have any social media accounts," he said.

Ali’s official profile on the England cricket board website links to his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts, but all three accounts are inactive.

As of June 16, there have been no reports about Ali threatening to boycott matches in India over comments made against the Prophet.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Storm incoming
Updated 16 Jun, 2022

Storm incoming

Will the budget drawn up by the incumbent government be sufficient for the massive challenges looming ahead?
KP and Sindh budgets
16 Jun, 2022

KP and Sindh budgets

BOTH Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced fiscally expansionary budgets for 2022-23 that allocate massive...
Exotic birds
16 Jun, 2022

Exotic birds

JOINT action by the Sindh Wildlife Department and Rangers on Sunday that caught a consignment of at least 26 exotic...
Punjab chaos
Updated 15 Jun, 2022

Punjab chaos

Opposition needs to realise that such unconstitutional actions will return to haunt them.
Reset in ties
15 Jun, 2022

Reset in ties

THE posting of a new American ambassador in Islamabad after a gap of nearly four years presents a fresh opportunity...
Journalist’s disappearance
15 Jun, 2022

Journalist’s disappearance

THAT journalist Nafees Naeem’s abduction was a brief one does not dilute the gravity of the crime committed ...