DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 10, 2022

KE allowed Rs6.4 per unit tariff hike for three quarters

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 10, 2022 - Updated June 10, 2022 09:30am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday determined a net cumulative increase of about Rs6.40 per unit in K-Electric tariff under quarterly adjustment (QTA) for the period between April 2021 and March 2022.

The tariff increase would, however, not affect the consumers as it would form part of the tariff differential subsidy (TDS) to be paid by the government out of budget because of the national uniform tariff, a Nepra spokesperson explained.

In its two separate tariff determinations sent to the federal government, the regulator worked out tariff reductions for two quarters of July-Septe­mber 2021 and January-March 2022 at the rate of 95 paise and 47 paise per unit, respectively. Sepa­ra­tely, it allowed a tariff increase of Rs1.33 per unit and Rs6.49 per unit for two quarters of April-June 2021 and October-December 2021, respectively.

As per the mechanism provided in the determination, the impact of change in KE’s fuel cost component due to variation in fuel prices, generation mix and volume is passed on to the consumers directly in their monthly bills in the form of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA).

Similarly, the impact of change in the fuel component of Power Purchase Price (PPP) due to variation in fuel prices and the energy mix is passed on to the consumers through monthly FCA.

However, the impact of monthly variations in K-Electric’s own generation’s fuel cost component as well power purchase price to the extent of targeted T&D losses, not taken into account in the monthly FCAs, is adjusted every quarter. In addition, the monthly variations in the variable O&M and fixed costs of the PPP, as allowed by the regulator, are also adjusted every quarter.

The impact of these variations is worked out based on expected units to be sold in the next quarter and to be adjusted in the schedule of tariff.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2022

Budget2023
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pakistan Economic Survey
Updated 10 Jun, 2022

Pakistan Economic Survey

Times ahead are tough, and parties must show a greater sense of responsibility than is currently on display.
Repressive law
10 Jun, 2022

Repressive law

A PARTICULARLY problematic clause in an overall controversial piece of legislation is to undergo further scrutiny,...
Iran-IAEA spat
10 Jun, 2022

Iran-IAEA spat

IN the latest sign that all is not well where efforts to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 are...
Charter of the economy
Updated 09 Jun, 2022

Charter of the economy

There first needs to be an agreement that cynical politicking over the economy should not be a means to gain public support.
By-election test
09 Jun, 2022

By-election test

EVEN though the appointment of a new governor in Punjab has somewhat reduced political uncertainty in the ...
Brutish behaviour
09 Jun, 2022

Brutish behaviour

IT has unfortunately become the norm in Pakistan for many members of the legal community to display uncouth ...