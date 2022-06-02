DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 02, 2022

Departmental store blaze in Karachi under control, cooling work ongoing: official

Imtiaz Ali Published June 2, 2022 - Updated June 2, 2022 01:37pm
Plumes of smoke rise from the fire at a department store near Jail Chowrangi in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Plumes of smoke rise from the fire at a department store near Jail Chowrangi in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

A blaze that erupted in the basement of a well-known departmental store near Jail Chowrangi in Karachi a day earlier was finally brought under control on Thursday morning, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed said.

Over a dozen fire tenders were involved in bringing the fire under control, he said, adding that cooling work was ongoing.

Ahmed said he personally supervised firefighting efforts till 3am when the fire department received information that another blaze had erupted in a factory in the Korangi industrial area.

He added that the factory blaze was also brought under control through "hectic efforts" and cooling work was ongoing there as well.

Meanwhile, Karachi Commissioner Mohammad Iqbal Memon visited the departmental store — Chase Up — for an inspection where he was briefed by the deputy commissioner East, director general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and officials from the Karachi Building Control Authority (KBCA).

A technical committee from the KBCA completed the preliminary inspection of the site. The final inspection will be done once the fire has been extinguished, according to a statement from the commissioner's office.

The route from Jail Chowrangi towards Shaheed-i-Millat Road has been closed for traffic, a spokesperson for the traffic police said.

One person died and three fell unconscious from smoke inhalation yesterday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Arshad Janjua of Ferozabad Police Station said the deceased was an employee of the store, while a firefighter is among the three who lost consciousness.

Footage from the scene yesterday showed plumes of smoke rising from the multi-storey building as officials tried to put out the flames. Thick smoke also engulfed the surrounding area, causing breathing problems for residents and passers-by.

KMC Chief Fire Officer Ahmed said 11 fire tenders belonging to the corporation, two water bowsers, one snorkel, 13 water tankers from the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board as well as tenders from the Pakistan Navy took part in the dousing of the flames.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 02 Jun, 2022

Ready for elections?

It appears from recent developments that system is ready for general election, even if timeline for polls remains moot.
02 Jun, 2022

Increasing food prices

THE low-middle-income families, who usually purchase their groceries from government-run utility stores to save...
02 Jun, 2022

Russian oil

AS high global oil prices hit all sectors of the economy, and with more petroleum price shocks in the pipeline, the...
01 Jun, 2022

Sour grapes

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s abortive Azadi March has him blaming many things for his decision to abandon, ...
01 Jun, 2022

New governor

THE appointment of Balighur Rehman as new Punjab governor after weeks of political wrangling between the president...
A ghastly crime
Updated 01 Jun, 2022

A ghastly crime

The incident has left women the message that without the ‘protection’ of a man, they are easy prey.