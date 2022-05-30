Big JI rally asks govt to resolve pressing Karachi issues

KARACHI: Accusing the Sindh government of involving in corrupt practices at local bodies’ institutions that had crippled the city’s municipal system, the Jamaat-i-Islami on Sunday came up with a ‘charter of demand’ to restore the Karachi’s lost glory.

The party also pledged that it would continue its struggle for rights of Karachi and announced that under its revived campaign ‘Haq Do Karachi Ko’ its next ‘power show’ would be held on June 26.

The announcements came at the conclusion of the ‘Karachi Caravan’ taken out by the Jamaat-i-Islami on Sunday in which a large number of people took part demanding due rights for the city.

The caravan started from the mausoleum of the Quaid-i-Azam and culminated at Supermarket in Liaquatabad after passing through various neighbourhoods of Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Sohrab Goth, Federal B Area, and other areas.

The JI Karachi chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, addressing the rally at Liaquatabad presented the ‘charter of demand’ and said that the party’s struggle would continue.

He said a big convention would be held in Karachi on June 26.

“The parties which claim to represent Karachi after usurping rights of the city are trying to avoid the local bodies’ polls, but they will not be allowed to do so,” he claimed.

“The PPP, the MQM, the PTI and other parties will have to face their fate. Karachiites will reject all those who participated in the downfall and destruction of the city in the upcoming local bodies elections.”

Announcing the JI demands, he said that corrupt officials and water tanker mafia under the ‘patronage’ of the government had ‘created’ a very complicated water crisis for the sake of their own monetary benefits and the only solution was the completion of the K-IV water supply project.

He said that the project was introduced 17 years ago but still it was not completed.

He said that the voters in Karachi had already rejected the massive decrease from 650 million gallons of water to 260 million gallons of water in the project. He asked the government to complete the project on a war footing.

He also asked the government to nationalise the K-Electric because it had not only failed in performing its basis work, but also looted the masses and taxpayers.

He urged the government to provide immediate relief to Karachiites by bringing an end to overbilling and loadshedding.

He also rejected ‘flawed’ results of the census held in 2017 by the PML-N government.

He said that the quota system should come to an end with immediate effect.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2022