May 29, 2022

3 suspects wanted for youth Jazlan Faisal's murder at Bahria Town Karachi still at large

Imtiaz Ali Published May 29, 2022 - Updated May 29, 2022 06:25pm

The whereabouts of three suspects wanted in connection with the alleged killing of a young man in Bahria Town Karachi (BTK) earlier this week over what police had described was a trivial issue were still unknown on Sunday.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Arab Mahar said that there had been little progress in the case as efforts were under way to arrest the remaining three suspects.

On Thursday, police launched an investigation into the murder of 19-year-old Jazlan Faisal, who was shot dead, while his 20-year-old-friend Shah Mir Ali was wounded allegedly by some youths after a scuffle. The victims had raised objections to the suspects' late-night bike riding in BTK.

Subsequently, Gadap City police had registered a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of the deceased’s uncle, Arif Sabir, against four people, including three brothers. One of the nominated suspects has already been arrested.

In the FIR, the uncle, Arif Sabir stated that he was at his home at Haroon Bungalows when he received a phone call from Shah Mir, who asked him to immediately come to the Aga Khan University Hospital at around 2am on Wednesday.

When he reached the hospital, he saw that his nephew Jazlan and Shah Mir were in the emergency ward with bullet wounds. Jazlan was unconscious and on the ventilator but Shah Mir was in a position to speak.

He informed him that he, Jazlan and their friend Zargam were travelling in Zargam’s car and were returning after meeting their relative Ibrahim. They were travelling on Jinnah Avenue when they saw a youth riding a motorbike in a very ‘dangerous manner’ and narrowly missed hitting their car.

When they angrily asked the youth as to why he was riding his motorbike in such a dangerous way, the youth started using abusive language resulting in an exchange of hot words.

The biker immediately phoned his brothers. In the meantime, the car's occupants drove away after they saw that they were being followed by the motorcyclist and another car.

When they reached BTK's ‘Eiffel Tower’, the suspects travelling in the car overtook the other vehicle and opened fire on the victims. As a result, Shah Mir and Jazlan suffered bullet wounds while their friend Zargam remained unhurt. Jazlan was hit in the head.

After the firing, several people rushed to the spot and shifted the wounded to a nearby hospital inside BTK from where the victims were taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital where Jazlan died during treatment.

According to Shah Mir, three brothers — Mohammed Ihsan alias Ahsan, Mohammed Irfan and Mohammed Hasnain — and Inshal allegedly attacked them and fled from the crime scene.

Unlicenced weapon

On Thursday, SSP Mahar told Dawn that the suspects were teenagers and he did not think that they possessed a licence of the pistol that was used in the kiling. Investigators were also trying to recover the weapon used in the murder, he added.

The SSP regretted that children of certain influential families, which had money or power tended to fight over minor issues, resulting in such tragic incidents. He lamented that a quarrel has also recently taken place between the youths over bike racing inside Malir Cantonment.

The killing triggered on Sunday a Twitter trend which raked up thousands of retweets, calling for justice for the murdered Jazlan.

Orphans

Imran Aslam Khan, an uncle of the deceased, told Dawn.com that Jazlan was one of three "orphanned siblings" since their father, Faisal, died in 2012. The uncle said that Jazlan's elder sister lives in Australia while he was pursuing a chartered accountancy course.

Jokhio
May 29, 2022 01:10pm
Since law and prisons are only for poor in this country these things tend to happen.
Recommend 0
AinOther
May 29, 2022 01:16pm
The same justice for this youth as was reserved for shah zaib and many others....
Recommend 0
timetostopthis
May 29, 2022 01:19pm
What a sad state of affairs, with youngsters freely moving around with guns in the city. It seems there is no fear of the law in this city. These rich kids literally believe they can get away with murder thanks to their powerful and influential parents.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
May 29, 2022 01:22pm
The mystery will remain unsolved as usual for a long time to come as it is being investigated by the police and no body else.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 29, 2022 01:23pm
No time to be Good Samaritans !
Recommend 0
timetostopthis
May 29, 2022 01:24pm
Human life seems to have no value for some people in this country, where people are killed in a brief moment of anger for trivial reasons. Too many angry young men roaming around with guns, ready to shoot and kill at the slightest provocation. Where are the parents of these children and why aren't they teaching their children the right values to live by.
Recommend 0
Fareed
May 29, 2022 01:38pm
People like jams and Jatoi mind set are not eliminated from society we are sending message to youth that this is the way to live.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 29, 2022 01:42pm
Pakistan has become paradise for criminal and characterless influential and rich people (by corruption). Common people don't get justice. Alas.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 29, 2022 01:43pm
@Jokhio, Mr. Jokhio, "Since law and prisons are only for poor in this country these things tend to happen." Correct and you are right.
Recommend 0
Amir
May 29, 2022 01:44pm
The murderers must belong to influential person thus no arrest and no lead. Sad affairs as our judiciary has failed victims multiple times
Recommend 0
Humayun
May 29, 2022 01:57pm
Police is doing good job in politics. Their confidence high. These small murders by their masters are not their business.
Recommend 0
JS
May 29, 2022 02:22pm
Bahia Town and Malir Cant- two of the many safe havens the rich move into to protect themselves from the rest of the city. Does not work when attitudes and behaviours are the same.
Recommend 0
Asid
May 29, 2022 02:34pm
Unfortunate reality. Kids on bikes and Revos will attack you if you stop them, their gunmen will hurt you, their family will protect them and will encourage them to do this more because they are like that. This is how low the society is turning into.
Recommend 0
Aman
May 29, 2022 02:52pm
extremely sad news, inna lillahe wa inna elihe rajoon
Recommend 0
Azfar Mallick
May 29, 2022 02:53pm
Unfortunately rich people think they own everything, no different than how one saw shereen mazari daughter reaction. She thinks she owns this country and unfortunately these are the behavior of all Waderas kids regardless they study in US or Expensive Pakistani school
Recommend 0
Saqash
May 29, 2022 02:59pm
Purana Pakistan!
Recommend 0
Sajjad
May 29, 2022 03:20pm
How come an armed group was racing on Bahria streets? This raises a big question on security of families living in BTK.
Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
May 29, 2022 03:24pm
Nothing will happen with the murderers as per the track record of such cases.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 29, 2022 03:28pm
Police can only arrest criminals if they have been properly palm-greased for their services.
Recommend 0
Asma
May 29, 2022 03:33pm
In Pakistan you are either somebody or you are nobody !!!
Recommend 0
Haider
May 29, 2022 03:40pm
This is sheer brutality. Is there anyone in Karachi to control such lawlessness?
Recommend 0
Khan Pakistani
May 29, 2022 04:49pm
Banana republic
Recommend 0

