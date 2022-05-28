DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 28, 2022

Ferocious fire destroys mattress factory in Karachi's Pak Colony

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 28, 2022 - Updated May 28, 2022 11:20am
Plumes of thick black smoke billow into the sky from one foam factory on Friday. (Right) Firefighters hose down the burning industrial unit from the rooftop.—PPI / Online
Plumes of thick black smoke billow into the sky from one foam factory on Friday. (Right) Firefighters hose down the burning industrial unit from the rooftop.—PPI / Online

KARACHI: A huge fire that broke out in a foam-manufacturing factory located in Pak Colony on Friday afternoon was controlled by over one-dozen fire engines after hectic efforts lasting for several hours, said police and fire brigade.

Thick smoke emanating from the fire engulfed the area, causing breathing problems for residents.

The officials said the fire erupted in the factory in Lashari Mohalla of Jehanabad at around 2.20pm. Seeing the ferocity of the blaze, the firefighters declared it a third-degree fire and more fire engines were called in from across the metropolis to control it.

Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed said that it was a foam and mattress manufacturing factory adjacent to a clothes warehouse situated in a congested neighbourhood.

As the fire was sweeping towards the clothes warehouse, the firemen cut it off to stop it from further spreading.

“There were no arrangements of firefighting besides roads/streets were highly congested, which caused difficulties in controlling it,” said Mr Ahmed.

He added over one-dozen fire engines and equal number of water bowsers of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board were used to control the fire.

However, the fire was brought under control and cooling work was under way till late evening.

About the cause, the chief fire officer said that the lack of fire safety measures was the main reason of fire in industrial units.

Estimation of financial losses could not be made yet. Keamari-SSP Fida Husain Janwari said that they had got the industrial unit vacated and no one was hurt.

The officer said they were waiting for the firemen’s report to proceed legally.

However, an Edhi Foundation spokesperson said that 22-year-old Bilal became fainted after breathing smoke and hit his head to a wall.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 28 May, 2022

POL price shock

The state must look into exactly how much of an impact POL hikes have had on the prices of everyday items.
28 May, 2022

Changed laws

THERE will be much noise made over bills passed in the last two days by parliament to amend election and National...
28 May, 2022

Causing damage

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s remarks that he called off his protest, not because he had reached a deal but...
27 May, 2022

After the march

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan either ‘ran away’ from Islamabad or made a temporary, strategic retreat. It...
A tough decision
Updated 27 May, 2022

A tough decision

Decision to raise fuel prices will remove a major hitch of concluding a staff-level agreement with IMF.
27 May, 2022

Xinjiang files

QUESTIONS about the status of the Muslim Uighur people in China’s Xinjiang autonomous region often arise, with...