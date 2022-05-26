No relief for Sheikh Rashid in petition seeking protective bail

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed could not get relief from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over a petition seeking protective bail due to his absence during the hearing.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Wednesday took up the petition of the former minister. An objection was raised from the registrar’s office, as per which, the petitioner did not complete mandatory biometric verification.

Counsel for the ex-minister argued that there was relaxation for individuals above 70 years of age and they could be exempted from biometric verification.

“He can be seen giving statements like ‘bloody revolution’ but he cannot come to court,” Justice Minallah remarked, adding that if the former interior minister wanted the court to proceed in this matter, he must appear in person.

A further proceeding in this matter has been adjourned till Thursday (today).

In the petition, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had expressed apprehensions that he might be arrested for participating in PTI’s long march.

Rawalpindi police on Tuesday raided Lal Haveli and arrested some of his supporters, however Mr Rashid managed to escape.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2022