DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 26, 2022

Azadi March: PTI protesters at D-Chowk 'enter Red Zone' after Imran gives govt six days to announce polls

Dawn.com | Imran Gabol | Iqbal Mirza | Muhammad Taimoor | Sirajuddin | Javed Hussain | Imtiaz Ali | Rana Bilal | Shakeel Qarar Published May 25, 2022 - Updated May 26, 2022 09:46am
Law enforcers trying to stop PTI protesters from entering the Red Zone in Islamabad on Thursday. — Photo by Shakeel Qarar
Law enforcers trying to stop PTI protesters from entering the Red Zone in Islamabad on Thursday. — Photo by Shakeel Qarar
PTI Chairperson Imran Khan waves at protesters at 9th Avenue in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
PTI Chairperson Imran Khan waves at protesters at 9th Avenue in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
PTI Chairperson Imran Khan waves at protesters while standing atop a container as his convoy heads towards D-Chowk on Thursday Morning. — Photo courtesy PTI Twitter
PTI Chairperson Imran Khan waves at protesters while standing atop a container as his convoy heads towards D-Chowk on Thursday Morning. — Photo courtesy PTI Twitter
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses party supporters as his caravan enters Islamabad on Thursday. — PTI Twitter
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses party supporters as his caravan enters Islamabad on Thursday. — PTI Twitter
PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks in a video message. — Imran Khan PTI Instagram
PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks in a video message. — Imran Khan PTI Instagram
PTI protesters gathering at Islamabad's D-Chowk for the Azadi March. — DawnNewsTV
PTI protesters gathering at Islamabad's D-Chowk for the Azadi March. — DawnNewsTV
Imran Khan waves to supporters on a truck. —PTI/Twitter
Imran Khan waves to supporters on a truck. —PTI/Twitter
Imran Khan waves to supporters on a truck. —PTI/Twitter
Imran Khan waves to supporters on a truck. —PTI/Twitter
Imran Khan waves to supporters on a truck. —PTI/Twitter
Imran Khan waves to supporters on a truck. —PTI/Twitter
PTI Yasmin Rashid smiles as she drives a car with a broken windshield. —PTI official/Twitter
PTI Yasmin Rashid smiles as she drives a car with a broken windshield. —PTI official/Twitter
Police with canes hit a vehicle on Wednesday that is embarking on PTI's Azadi march. —DawnNewsTV
Police with canes hit a vehicle on Wednesday that is embarking on PTI's Azadi march. —DawnNewsTV
Lahore police shell PTI marchers near Batti Chowk. —DawnNewsTV
Lahore police shell PTI marchers near Batti Chowk. —DawnNewsTV
PTI leader Hammad Azhar manages to get across the obstacles and crossed Lahore. —Photo courtesy: PTI/Twitter
PTI leader Hammad Azhar manages to get across the obstacles and crossed Lahore. —Photo courtesy: PTI/Twitter
A police official in riot control gear attempting to detain Hammad Azhar (in red cap) on Wednesday. —DawnNewsTV
A police official in riot control gear attempting to detain Hammad Azhar (in red cap) on Wednesday. —DawnNewsTV

PTI supporters who were awaiting party chief Imran Khan's arrival at D-Chowk in Islamabad since Wednesday entered the Red Zone on Thursday morning, police said, after Imran gave a six-day deadline to the government for announcing elections and warned that he would "return" to the capital if the demand was not met.

According to a statement issued by the Islamabad police spokesperson, the protesters were being stopped by police, Rangers and other law enforcers with "patience".

  • Police say protesters entered Red Zone, police dealing with them with 'patience'
  • Imran Khan gives govt six-day deadline to dissolve assemblies and announce date for polls
  • Says five supporters killed in clashes with police
  • Protesters in Karachi begin to disperse
  • SC orders govt to allow protest at H9, restrains arrests

He said Islamabad Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan was also present at the site and protesters were being instructed to leave the Red Zone.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressed the protesters at Islamabad's 9th Avenue on Thursday morning and gave a six-day deadline to the government for announcing elections and dissolving assemblies and warned that he would return to the capital with the "entire nation" otherwise.

"I had decided that I will sit here until the government dissolves assemblies and announces elections, but of what I have seen in the past 24 hours, they (govt) are taking the nation towards anarchy," he said, claiming that the government was also trying to create a divide between the nation and police.

Imran said the government would be happy if he staged a sit-in in Islamabad as it would lead to clashes between the people and police and the army.

He denounced the "tactics" used by the "imported government", including raids and arrests, to stop the PTI's march and thanked the Supreme Court (SC) for taking notice of the matter.

Imran said there was a "huge responsibility" on SC judges, as he went on to ask where in a democracy peaceful protests were not allowed and demonstrators had to face tear-gas shelling, police raids and arrests.

He claimed that five PTI protesters were killed in clashes after the PTI's march, saying that one had fallen off the Attock bridge amid tear-gas shelling and the other was pushed into Ravi river. He said he had also received information that three were killed in Karachi.

Addressing the SC, he asked, "What crime were we committing?" He said he "wants justice for the people of Pakistan from Supreme Court judges and the lawyers' community".

"I am again asking the judiciary to save your FIA (Federal Investigation Agency). In the future, no FIA officer will investigate the powerful if he will meet the same end as Dr Rizwan and Asghar," he added. Imran said peaceful protest was the right of every Pakistan and no one "gives you (the government) to treat the people in the manner that you treated them".

The PTI chief said he and the entire nation was looking towards the judiciary after what had happened during the past 48 hours.

He lauded female PTI protesters for participating in the "struggle for real freedom". He further lauded the protesters for their stamina and patriotism.

After Imran's speech, DawnNewsTV reported that PTI protesters holding a demonstration at Karachi's Numaish had dispersed peacefully.

Later, the PTI lauded that "bravery of marchers who stayed despite shelling and tear gas attacks".

"But most celebrated thing was breaking barriers to get to D-Chowk; we defeated them!" the party said in a tweet.

The PTI chairman had entered Islamabad in the early hours of Thursday and marched towards D-Chowk, while the federal government authorised the deployment of the army in Red Zone to "protect important government buildings".

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah tweeted a notification saying the government was "pleased to authorise the deployment" of the army in Red Zone under Article 245 of the Constitution.

Among the buildings that will be protected are the Supreme Court, Parliament House, Prime Minister House, Presidency, Pakistan Secretariat and Diplomatic enclaves," the notification said.

Later, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that Imran would be addressing the protesters at the Centaurus bridge.

With Imran's convoy, which began the journey from Swabi's Wali Interchange, en route to D-Chowk via the Srinagar Highway, a batch of his party workers and supporters are already present in the face of intense police shelling.

Earlier, during a brief stopover in Hasan Abdal approximately 50 kilometres away from the capital, Imran reiterated that he and his supporters would not vacate D-Chowk until a date for new elections was announced by the "imported government".

The PTI leader claimed that when his caravan reaches its destination, the police would also come to realise that his mission is about "jihad and not politics". Later, a video shared on PTI's official account showed police officials waving and welcoming Imran's caravan on its way to D-Chowk.

The PTI's march towards the D-Chowk and the shelling of teargas by police took place despite the Supreme Court directives for the former to hold its protest in Islamabad's H-9 area and orders for the government to not make arrests or use force in connection with the march.

Police accused of using expired tear gas on women, children

Earlier, as the PTI's Azadi March began, tensions in Punjab rose after police made use of tear gas and arrested several PTI marchers in cities across the province as activists attempted to remove shipping containers blocking routes to Islamabad.

Senior journalist Hamir Mir, on his Twitter account, claimed to have received a message from PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari in which she claimed that the tear gas fired on women and children by the police was "expired".

"Use of expired tear gas is not only violation of court orders but it’s a terrorism against Pakistani citizens by Rana Sanaullah," he quoted Mazari as saying. Mazari retweeted Mir's tweet in an apparent confirmation of her claim.

Imran urges 'all Pakistanis' to take to the streets

Meanwhile, in an earlier video message, Imran asked "all Pakistanis" to take to the streets in their respective cities and said people heading to Islamabad must reach D-Chowk.

"I will make it there in a couple of hours." He also appealed to women and children to come out of their homes for "real independence". Imran said it was "good news" that the Supreme Court had decided that no one would be arrested during the march.

"Your collective presence will send a message across Pakistan that the nation has rejected this imported government."

Earlier, around 6pm, the main convoy from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which includes Imran, was able to enter Punjab from Attock after successfully removing barricades placed by the Punjab government at the Attock bridge to stop marchers from entering the province.

Some prominent PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari, also urged supporters to make their way to the capital's D-Chowk, saying that all containers and blockades on the way had been removed.

There were reports of intense shelling in Islamabad's Blue Area, with television footage showing smoke rising from the ground and fires in the green belts adjacent to main roads. The government claimed that the PTI supporters had set the fires whereas the claim from the PTI camp was that the fires were a result of police shelling. Neither claim could be independently verified.

These developments came a day after the PTI chairman exhorted his supporters to embark on their march for "true freedom" towards Islamabad as the government said it would not allow the march. In response, Imran had called on the youth to remove the obstacles themselves.

Imran had earlier today arrived at the Wali Interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by helicopter. Footage of Imran arriving at the interchange showed PTI activists converging on the chopper.

Later, he departed for Islamabad from the Wali Interchange, from where the PTI tweeted a photo of him waving to supporters atop a truck adorned with party colours.

Imran also urged protesters to carry the Pakistani flag, calling today's march a "defining moment" for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, internet disruptions were reported across Pakistan in the evening.

'No blockade can stop us'

After reaching Swabi, Imran, holding a Pakistan flag, delivered a speech to supporters saying that "we are going to D-Chowk and no one can stop us" as the crowd cheered.

Calling the incumbent government a "group of thieves", he termed them the most corrupt people in the country and said that they were afraid of the masses which was why they had placed containers.

He said protesters were being detained and harassed as they participated in the Azadi March. Addressing politicians of the ruling coalition, Imran said that the PTI government did not bar any of them from staging protests as it "did not fear the people".

He asserted that the government was afraid as they had been plundering national wealth for the past 30 years. "I want to give these people a message from Swabi Interchange: whatever you do, we will cross all obstacles and reach D-Chowk. Our protest will be peaceful as it has always been."

Imran maintained that staging a protest was the party's right, adding that he would unite the country and make it a nation. "This nation does not accept this imported government," he declared, calling on the people to come out for what he has described of late as a "jihad" for "true freedom".

"All Pakistanis, women, children, families, youth, lawyers, retired army officers, everyone has to come out for real independence," he said.

Meanwhile, other party leaders departed from their respective locations, with Hammad Azhar, Yasmin Rashid and some others from Lahore, while Shahid Khattak departed from Karak. PTI's Fayyazul Hasan Chohan could be seen on television footage departing for Islamabad on a motorcycle.

'Absolutely no' deal, say Imran and govt

Meanwhile, government spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and Imran rubbished news reports of a deal among the two parties.

Aurangzeb said no agreement was reached between the federal government and the PTI. "News of negotiations and agreement between the government and PTI is baseless". She added that no agreement could be reached with an "armed group that martyred a police personnel".

About half an hour later, Imran too rubbished the reports as "rumours and deliberate disinformation". "Absolutely not!" He said the party was moving towards Islamabad and would remain in the capital until "dates for dissolution of assemblies and elections are given". He also urged supporters from Islamabad and Rawalpindi to embark on the march.

Teams formed on SC orders to hold talks: Sanaullah

At a press conference, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif "must have formed a negotiation team" by now in light of the Supreme Court order on a petition filed by the PTI earlier in the day. He said the PTI had already formed its team led by Dr Babar Awan. The minister said the situation in Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh was relatively peaceful, adding it was just KP where protesters were using state machinery and heading towards Islamabad.

He said the government would abide by the court's order for upholding peace and the law and order situation in the country.

Sanaullah said police had carried out a total of 4,417 swoops on PTI supporters' homes, offices and on protest rallies and had arrested nearly 1,700 people. Of those, 250 were freed after they submitted affidavits that they had nothing to do with the protest march, he said.

The interior minister said the PTI's march had failed as it could not gather the support the party's leadership was claiming. According to him, only a few hundred people had come out in support of PTI at various places in Punjab, adding that he was "embarrassed" at the measures he had asked forces to take because "we had been deceived by their tall claims".

The minister apologised to the people for causing disruption in their daily lives.

Maryam says march has failed

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed that the PTI had approached the government twice for talks. She said PTI leaders Pervez Khattak and Fawad Chaudhry had approached the government yesterday and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Khattak today at 10am.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she claimed the PTI had asked for an election date to "save face and get a safe exit since the people hadn't responded to the march's call as per the PTI's expectations".

Maryam claimed that the turnout for the PTI's march was low and had unnecessarily consumed the government's energy and attention which was expecting a bigger response.

She also alleged that Imran was trying to create division and discord in the army.

Maryam's claim of PTI approaching the government for talks was swiftly rejected by Fawad Chaudhry, who said she was a "liar", adding that "there will be no negotiations now, just a showdown".

Shelling at KP-Punjab border after cranes brought to move containers

Meanwhile, police fired tear gas at protesters near the Chacch Interchange in Hazro town of Attock district. According to Dawn's correspondent who was present at the scene, the protesters had brought a crane and were attempting to remove the containers that were blocking the way.

Footage from the scene showed protesters covering their faces and running from the scene as smoke billowed in the background after police fired tear gas shells in an attempt to disperse them.

"We are peaceful and were trying to remove the hurdles when Punjab police resorted to tear gas shelling," PTI worker Shabir Ahmed said, adding that the protesters would not return or move at any cost.

Separately, the PTI had earlier tweeted that the party's south KP convoy, led by Ali Amin Gandapur, was "well on its way" towards Islamabad after the blockades faced at the Punjab-KP border were "crossed successfully".

A day earlier Section 144 was invoked in Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh.

Jamshed Cheema held in Lahore; police try to nab Hammad Azhar

DawnNewsTV reported that police attempted to arrest Hammad Azhar in Lahore. Footage showed scuffles between supporters and police as they tried to arrest Azhar, who could be seen wearing a red cap in footage broadcast on TV.

After 1:50pm, the police resumed shelling and fired tear gas near the Aiwan-e-Adal. Four lawyers were also arrested, while 10 to 12 cars were reportedly damaged.

Dawn.com was able to confirm that another PTI leader, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, was arrested in Lahore and was moved to an undisclosed location. In a brief video message, he said they were living in a country of 220 million people and all of them would exercise their "democratic rights".

Meanwhile, DawnNewsTV reported that Dr Rashid and Andaleeb Abbas were arrested from Ravi Road and subsequently released.

Earlier, footage emerged of police personnel charging at marchers at Lahore's Bati chowk. Ten people were arrested after the clashes.

Dawn.com saw footage of clashes and scuffles between the protesters and the policemen as activists converged in the area to begin their march on Islamabad. The videos showed policemen stopping PTI supporters from moving forward and making use of tear gas.

According to the PTI's official Twitter account, marchers were also stopped at the Shahdara area.

In a later tweet, the party said the shipping container placed in Shahdara had been removed.

At the Niazi Chowk too, PTI workers removed impediments and marched forward.

Meanwhile, another PTI caravan led by Hammad Azhar managed to get across the obstacles and crossed Lahore. He was on GT Road on his way to Islamabad.

Later in the evening, Azhar shared a video of himself on Twitter with a cut on his eyebrow. He said that instead of firing tear gas shells into the air, officials were throwing them at their faces.

Earlier in the day, when he was in Lahore, Azhar said the impediments and containers on Bati Chowk, Ravi Bridge and Shahdara had been removed and the roads had been cleared by "the public".

Later, Azhar said Kala Shah Kaku, some 11km north of Ravi Bridge, was under "heavy shelling".

Azhar's rally had reached Muridke while the caravan led by Shafqat Mahmood had been stuck to cross the Bati chowk.

In Lahore, the police also baton-charged protesters near the Aiwan-e-Adal. The marchers were, however, later dispersed. Clashes between the police and protesters were also reported in other areas of Lahore such as Islampura, Karim Park, Mohni road and Badami Bagh.

Later in the night, PTI protesters, including families and children, had gathered at Lahore's Liberty Chowk for a peaceful demonstration but police fired tear gas at them. Distressing footage from the area, shared on social media, showed children crying and running away from the smoke.

Yasmin Rashid's car comes under attack at Bati chowk

Yasmin Rashid in her vehicle with a smashed windshield. —Muhammad Taimur
Yasmin Rashid in her vehicle with a smashed windshield. —Muhammad Taimur

Separately, Dawn.com saw footage showing police stopping leader Yasmin Rashid's vehicle in Lahore. An exchange of words could also be seen after police reportedly attempted to yank out the key of the vehicle she was travelling in.

Video aired by broadcasters showed police landing blows on a vehicle — purportedly Rashid's — as it tried to pass through a cordon. A non-uniformed individual with his face covered could also be seen in the footage, hitting the vehicle forcefully.

Rashid in a statement, said the windshield of her vehicle was broken by the police. She said that she faced difficulty in leaving the area, but was now on the way to Islamabad. "This government has lost its senses. I am an 80-year-old woman. Why are they threatened of me? How is stopping a peaceful protest democratic?"

Rashid, who is a cancer survivor, added that despite everything, the enthusiasm of the workers was at its peak.

Later, the PTI tweeted a video of the vehicle with its windshield broken as Rashid was in the driver's seat.

In Lahore, the marchers had reached the Ravi Road interchange, some 362km from Islamabad.

DawnNewsTV reported roadblocks in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and other cities in Punjab, with shelling on PTI supporters trying to cross these.

LHC orders release of detained people

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered police to release all detained people after obtaining an undertaking from them assuring they would not indulge in any illegal activity or violate the law.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti issued the order while hearing a petition of PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and six others against the detention of party leaders. Lahore Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana told the court that the senator had not been taken into custody. Chaudhry's counsel said his client was released after the court took notice of his arrest.

The chief justice remarked that the release of detained people was more important than the politics. He said the police had been deployed for the protection of the public, adding the law enforcers had expressed apprehensions that a mob could vandalise public property as seen in protests in the past.

He also said the principles of politics were not being followed.

Gujranwala

A faceoff was reported between PTI supporters and the police in Gujranwala when the latter tried to stop them with barricades near Khanki Headworks. However, the marchers forced their way through the obstructions and move ahead.

The caravan, led by Chaudhry Ahmed Chatha, was on its way to Islamabad.

According to PTI's Gujranwala General Secretary, Tariq Gujjar, 150 people from the caravan were taken into custody.

Ali Asjad Malhi arrested in Daska

On the other hand, PTI district president Ali Asjad Malhi left Daska with supporters in a caravan.

Earlier, the police raided Malhi's house, where party leaders had gathered, and tried to arrest him under Section 144. Later, DawnNewsTV reported Malhi had been arrested.

Activists break through wall in Faisalabad

PTI supporters and the police also clashed at the Kamalpur Interchange in Faisalabad. The marchers, however, advanced after breaking through the wall of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

Police officers also tried to stop the party workers near the motorway after which a scuffle broke out between both groups.

Other cities

Aside from Gujranwala, Sadhoke, Chenab Bridge, Khanki Headway and the city area have been completely blocked.

At 1:32pm, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that after shelling marchers, a shot had been fired on them in Mangla — a village situated on the border of Kashmir and Jhelum — some 120km from Islamabad.

In another video, Chaudhry, who is allegedly stuck on the Mangla bridge, said that three PTI workers suffered severe injuries due to shelling by the police. "Several cars have suffered damage too. The Punjab police entered the jurisdiction of Kashmir and shelled us," he said.

"But more people are coming. And I want to appeal to the people of Jhelum and Kashmir to join us at the Mangla bridge. We will head to Islamabad from here," Chaudhry added.

Earlier, the former information minister had said that the Mangla bridge was blocked by the police.

Islamabad

Police blocked the Niazi Chowk in Bani Gala, a few kilometres away from Imran's residence, DawnNewsTV reported. The Islamabad police established a checkpost there, while approximately 2,000 Punjab police officers were posted.

Karachi

Meanwhile, PTI supporters in Karachi started gathering near the Numaish Chowrangi to "register their demand for immediate, free & fair elections".

"Karachi is about to make its own Azadi Square as Kaptaan's caravan and other rallies head towards Islamabad," PTI tweeted.

In the evening, police fired tear gas and baton-charged PTI protesters at the chowrangi after hundreds of them gathered at the spot. Scores of protesters were dispersed following police action and were forced to seek shelter in nearby lanes. However, the protest hasn't yet been called off.

Earlier, Karachi traffic police said that the MA Jinnah Road from Capri Cinema towards Numaish Chowrangi had been blocked over "security reasons". Corridor 3 has also been closed for traffic from the PPP Chowrangi.

Imran inbound

Ahead of Imran's departure, he called on all of Pakistan to join his freedom march. He also released a video statement in which he said that he is starting his march from Peshawar and reaching Wali Interchange. He urged his supporters to reach Islamabad.

"I will lead the Azadi March caravan from there and God willing we will head to Islamabad from there. I want each and everyone to leave because this is a defining moment," he added.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Azadi March
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (261)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
fida
May 25, 2022 11:53am
Looking at the video, there are more policemen than the PTI demonstrator.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
May 25, 2022 11:53am
Behind the scene Neutrals are controlling.
Reply Recommend 0
Titu
May 25, 2022 11:56am
Now pti will long march to courts with unlimited cases unlimited freedom.
Reply Recommend 0
Modi
May 25, 2022 11:57am
With the day of PTI's Azadi March here, tensions in Lahore rose on Wednesday after videos of the Punjab police shelling PTI marchers on the Bati and Bhatti chowks emerged on television and social media. The illegal usurper of CM office is using police against its own people against law. Hamza has turned punjab into a ' dakku' state.
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
May 25, 2022 11:58am
You can do whatever you want, but no one will be able to stop sea of people coming for Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
May 25, 2022 11:58am
Are the gang of thugs ready for this?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 25, 2022 11:59am
Go, go , go. All the best to the long march
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Malik
May 25, 2022 12:05pm
Azardi - a dream for 75 years will be realized in the coming dyas
Reply Recommend 0
Mehmood
May 25, 2022 12:06pm
Now it is Imran khan long March so it is legal and ethical. Good Joke
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
May 25, 2022 12:07pm
All the best to the Long March, it is time to crush these Crookes and those responsible for conspiring against Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Modi
May 25, 2022 12:08pm
Imported goverment full of criminals is taking the nation towards civil war by trying to stop a peaceful march.
Reply Recommend 0
irf
May 25, 2022 12:11pm
Imran khan should be arrested as soon as possible. This is the only solution.
Reply Recommend 0
NEUTRAL
May 25, 2022 12:17pm
Seriously why does Pakistan needs an election when everyone does rally, Count the crowd, and announce the winner.
Reply Recommend 0
Akrum
May 25, 2022 12:20pm
Pakistan has tuned into Kashmir with barricades and police contigents everywhere
Reply Recommend 0
AA
May 25, 2022 12:20pm
Stop blocking our PATH
Reply Recommend 0
asma
May 25, 2022 12:21pm
@irfan, Ye Yea Yea. Take back our country
Reply Recommend 0
MANGOK
May 25, 2022 12:21pm
I thought IK will be in the front with youth, his sons and daughters!!! But looks like he is no different...
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
May 25, 2022 12:21pm
Showdown and time for the thieves to pack and go before they are either placed on ECL or sent back to jails.
Reply Recommend 0
AHMED Abdullah
May 25, 2022 12:22pm
For how long will they stop this REVOLUTION? Stop, reflect, surrender, join and WIN TOGETHER!
Reply Recommend 0
AW
May 25, 2022 12:25pm
The neutral hulk has gone mad issuing instructions to Zardari and Sharifs to “Stop the March at all cost” while he hides but people know who is the main culprit- wait Sri Lanka is coming to find you.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
May 25, 2022 12:26pm
Why the want to do long march? What PTI done for middle class in their tenure? Shame on you Niyazi, first you destroyed our economy and now you want to destroying the law and order situation in Pakistan, please Arrest Niyazi the thirsty of Power.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
May 25, 2022 12:28pm
Banned PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
May 25, 2022 12:29pm
Neutrals are not very neutral.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
May 25, 2022 12:30pm
Big Boss stance has changed.
Reply Recommend 0
SJ
May 25, 2022 12:30pm
PTI should remember what they did to the TLP in 2021. What goes around comes around.
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
May 25, 2022 12:30pm
@Farhan khan, Shame on the PML-N, PPP and the entire PDM for looting this country in the last 30 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
May 25, 2022 12:32pm
So far the revolution is in hiding or on the run.
Reply Recommend 0
Danial
May 25, 2022 12:34pm
Call elections
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
May 25, 2022 12:36pm
@Dominic, First you tell us, what PTI done in their tenure?
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
May 25, 2022 12:36pm
@Dominic, open your eyes and see the condition of lower and middle class people in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir
May 25, 2022 12:37pm
Where are the liberals, if Islamic parties do march the liberals say they are blocking the roads and people can’t travel etc. when IK is doing it, all them liberals all quiet now.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
May 25, 2022 12:39pm
Punjab become a Police State, Protest is a basic right in Democracy, PML-N has a long history for crack down any protest against them, they never learned from their dark history.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
May 25, 2022 12:41pm
@Dominic, What benefit you avail in PTI tenure? Please list some details.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
May 25, 2022 12:42pm
What will anyone gain from this chaos, except massage the ego of the power holders. Truelly a sad day for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
May 25, 2022 12:45pm
Long live Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
May 25, 2022 12:45pm
Now this is dangerous, government should abstain from using unnecessary force.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
May 25, 2022 12:48pm
IK Niazi failed. Shame on him!
Reply Recommend 0
Danial
May 25, 2022 12:49pm
@Dominic, agree with u
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
May 25, 2022 12:52pm
So Is violence from police now legal in this government? Before there were crackdowns now they are tear gassing and harrasing common citizens who want to protest. This is an absolute Mockery to democracy. How about they close the whole country and declare martial law what's the difference?
Reply Recommend 0
Nest Interiors
May 25, 2022 01:00pm
How Yasmin Rashid,s vehicle wind screen broken ??
Reply Recommend 0
rehaan
May 25, 2022 01:02pm
Kaptaan Zindabaad!! Great to have a leader like him after Quaid!!
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
May 25, 2022 01:03pm
The sham of democracy in Pakistan. Neutrals have a lot to answer for.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
May 25, 2022 01:03pm
@MANGOK, His children are in London, enjoying the Pakistani taxpayers money. Why they must risk their lives for Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
rehaan
May 25, 2022 01:04pm
Mulk ko bachana hai Kaptaan ko dobara laana hai, inshallah!!
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
May 25, 2022 01:05pm
@Danial, No money for election. Waiting for IMF loans first, then talk about elections.
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
May 25, 2022 01:07pm
Imran leading in KPK government helicopter. What a joke of a leader!
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
May 25, 2022 01:09pm
This is the end of the Shariffs. How can a government use such brutal force against its own citizens?
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
May 25, 2022 01:09pm
@Hope786, Go n ask people who failed ? Imran already win before Azadi march Start . Govt already Islamabad n Lahore as Gaza n Ramallah of Palestine.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
May 25, 2022 01:09pm
Imran already win before Azadi march Start . Govt already Islamabad n Lahore as Gaza n Ramallah of Palestine.
Reply Recommend 0
Sagher
May 25, 2022 01:09pm
The way Government stopping the protesters is like a "State Ghunda Gardi" - Shame on PMLN Government!!! Such scenes of brutality around the world do not look good. Something will give in - Hope this is all peaceful.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
May 25, 2022 01:10pm
Why does IK travel on the road like the people. Why take a helicopter to Wali Interchange? Joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Insafian
May 25, 2022 01:11pm
Fascism at its peak - imported government needs to go
Reply Recommend 0
Johar Ali
May 25, 2022 01:13pm
What pti did for the country in the last four years in federal and 9 years in kpk. They can only blame others
Reply Recommend 0
Numb Pakistani
May 25, 2022 01:27pm
It's too hot for this crap, and nothing's going to change anyway - Pakistanis need another 100 years to evolve.
Reply Recommend 0
Muhammad Adeel
May 25, 2022 01:30pm
Gullo Butts all over again
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
May 25, 2022 01:35pm
Time for corrupt govt and their supporters is over
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
May 25, 2022 01:36pm
@Johar Ali, Read the economic report. Best GDP growth in history despite coronvirus
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
May 25, 2022 01:37pm
@Farhan khan, Only One, we have got an Educated Leader. This is the best Answer for any one.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak_UK
May 25, 2022 01:37pm
Shame on this imported government. Not accepted
Reply Recommend 0
Pak_UK
May 25, 2022 01:38pm
This is what happens when you put criminals in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
May 25, 2022 01:40pm
Seems they're not policemen, they seem to be gullu buts
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
May 25, 2022 01:41pm
The PML-N thugs and mercenaries armed with rods, sticks, and pipes attacking PTI convoys and passengers in these cars is a clear indication of a scared government, hell bent at stopping the march of democracy to hold onto power at any cost. Disgraceful government.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
May 25, 2022 01:42pm
@Asma, who write this economic report? Are you know this report was authentic or not?
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
May 25, 2022 01:43pm
Same Party (PML-N) and Same Characters Rana Sannaullah & Shahbaz Sharif who involved in a massacre against Tahir-ul-Qadri in the past. History is repeating with same tradition. Do we have any answer or debate on this.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 25, 2022 01:49pm
PTI tea, please keep the food and cold soft drinks ready at the destination, where ever it is...... Every one will be hungry after the long day
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
May 25, 2022 01:52pm
@Johar Ali, So go for fresh election , PDM will win !!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
May 25, 2022 01:54pm
12-May plan executed with upgraded version.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 25, 2022 01:54pm
@irf, Imran khan should be arrested as soon as possible. This is the only solution. For being non corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 25, 2022 01:55pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 25, 2022 01:56pm
@Pak_UK, This is what happens when you put criminals in power. Agreed 100%.
Reply Recommend 0
Shashank Misra
May 25, 2022 01:56pm
Keep going...Don't Stop...Grabbing popcorn
Reply Recommend 0
luke
May 25, 2022 01:56pm
the entire globe is shocked to see that Pakistan current govt is on bail and committed to extreme criminal cases
Reply Recommend 0
RAHAT AZIZ
May 25, 2022 01:57pm
Gulu Butts also joined police
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
May 25, 2022 01:57pm
Fair justice Honourable Court should summon Imran Khan and take guarantee not to be VIOLENT
Reply Recommend 0
FAS
May 25, 2022 01:57pm
Bunch of cowards in illegitimate government.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
May 25, 2022 02:00pm
IK and KPK are attacking Capital and Punjab. They want to weaken establishment.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
May 25, 2022 02:02pm
nuetrals=pmln
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
May 25, 2022 02:05pm
we will take our freedom these violations to safeguard shareefs kingdom shall fall very soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Dean
May 25, 2022 02:05pm
FIDA! Maybe its because your puppet government is banned all media. Trust me in London we are seeing a lot more !!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 25, 2022 02:05pm
This imposed Govt is shooting its own foot with such fascist tactics as more voters will turn against them!
Reply Recommend 0
Que
May 25, 2022 02:08pm
@Farhan khan, BAN THE N's & the P's FIRST!!!
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
May 25, 2022 02:10pm
Sanaullah's ghundagurdi on display.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
May 25, 2022 02:29pm
@Farhan khan, economic reports are checked and verified by IMF, the World Bank and other agencies. This is how the lies of Ishaq Dar were revealed.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
May 25, 2022 02:36pm
@Farhan khan, The country is on the verge on an economic collapse like Sri Lanka courtesy of Imran khan of Imran khan and PTI.Taking $57 billion dollars loans in 3.5 years is a record breaker in the history of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
fida
May 25, 2022 02:36pm
Imran called on the youth to remove the obstacles themselves. Imran Khan should ask his 2 sons to come to Pakistan and remove the obstacles, would he do that?
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
May 25, 2022 02:37pm
Sana has released convicted hardened criminals from jail and armed them with weapons....
Reply Recommend 0
Hunter
May 25, 2022 02:40pm
@Ali(USA), Imran khan? we had a 6 per cent growth In GDP with covid. This new government has only blamed and wasted money on visits, greatly dropped our Stocks and has destroyed the pkr.
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan. S
May 25, 2022 02:41pm
IK and his gang of thugs should be arrested in the interest of country's peace and integrity and public safety. his cult must be broken up for ever to prevent the pandemonium these ghundas are trying to spread up and down the country and infusing as a fashion in the hearts and minds of the impressionable youth
Reply Recommend 0
zahaib
May 25, 2022 02:48pm
@Oneliner, ... first SC should summon all the institutes and asked them on which basis they were arresting ppl without warrants.
Reply Recommend 0
haroon
May 25, 2022 02:58pm
@Ehsan. S, what about sharif family who has looted pakistan for 30 years along with the bhuttos? Why is your nawaz sharif hiding in london?
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
May 25, 2022 03:06pm
@fida, exactly. There's hardly any PTI demonstrators, only some PTI hooligans and armed goondas trying to create trouble. It's good the police is dealing with these miscreants firmly to protect all of us law abiding citizens.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
May 25, 2022 03:07pm
@Titu, let's wait and see.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
May 25, 2022 03:10pm
@irfan, yes when the PDM comes out in force together.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
May 25, 2022 03:10pm
@irfan, let's see. They've started off from KPK now.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
May 25, 2022 03:11pm
@Mishayl Malik, IA as soon as these anti Pakistan PTI traitors are crushed , Azadi with return to is.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
May 25, 2022 03:12pm
@Dominic, the crooks are with this so called Long /Short March and nowhere else.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
May 25, 2022 03:13pm
@Akrum, good. Let's hope these barricades and forces are as effective as they are in Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
May 25, 2022 03:16pm
@MANGOK, what else did you expect from the biggest liar and hypocrite in Pakistan's history? He's only there to throw away the lives of our children and grandchildren.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
May 25, 2022 03:17pm
Ever since Imran Khan came from Cricket into Politics of Pakistan it has constantly been, " Hota Hai Shab O Roz Tamasha Mere Aghe.".
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
May 25, 2022 03:17pm
Anarchists must be stopped. They are bent upon ruining our economy
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
May 25, 2022 03:26pm
An ILLEGAL CM is giving orders to police.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
May 25, 2022 03:26pm
Shameful how police are behaving and taking orders from thugs who are corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Prof Dr Ahmed
May 25, 2022 04:24pm
@Dominic, what a joke
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
May 25, 2022 04:27pm
Long marches by Mullah Fazlur, Bilawal , Maryam we’re allowed by PTI without any obstruction, arrests. Why is Sharif government not doing the same?
Reply Recommend 0
Prof Dr Ahmed
May 25, 2022 04:29pm
@Zak, Who can forget corruption of Farah khan and mafias, fertilizer mafia, sugar mafia, flour mafia, oil mafia. Now they are financing the long march.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
May 25, 2022 04:43pm
All hope is gone
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
May 25, 2022 04:48pm
A person who rule the nation for 3 and half year now talking about freedom. What he was doing in for 3 and half year when he was in power.....
Reply Recommend 0
Fatty Track
May 25, 2022 04:48pm
You reap as you sow
Reply Recommend 0
Azad J
May 25, 2022 04:53pm
One sided comments again?
Reply Recommend 0
Fatty Track
May 25, 2022 05:03pm
Make Maulana as the new PM
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsau. S
May 25, 2022 05:14pm
this by no means an aazadi march but mutiny march and must be crushed as such
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
May 25, 2022 05:17pm
@Ehsan. S, .......... Youth always wants change.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
May 25, 2022 05:18pm
@zahaib, ...... Good point.
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsau. S
May 25, 2022 05:22pm
@haroon, i'm no supporter of nawaz sharif but Pakistan and its people . don't run away with your emotions. however you're entitled to your opinion.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
May 25, 2022 05:22pm
@haroon, .... Throughout history the elites had one basic goal, to aquire more wealth.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
May 25, 2022 06:03pm
... Deja Vu.
Reply Recommend 0
Rafiq
May 25, 2022 06:04pm
Government in federal and provincial are responsible for all this mess alone.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 25, 2022 06:04pm
Great Man, Great Leader. The nation stands with you IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Sameen
May 25, 2022 06:29pm
Welcome welcome! On a side note I am still Confused about why the current govt has to take instructions from Nawaz Shareef. He isn’t part of the govt. and he is sick too.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
May 25, 2022 06:30pm
East to West Imran khan da best
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
May 25, 2022 06:35pm
Imran Khan is a liar
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim
May 25, 2022 06:41pm
The MASSESS are with Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
May 25, 2022 06:41pm
“Group of thieves”. True title for Imported Govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Shan
May 25, 2022 06:42pm
PMLN/PPP/Maulana must understand that neutrals have got them again.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
May 25, 2022 06:52pm
neutrals losing respect by siding with criminals.
Reply Recommend 0
yosuf Zafar
May 25, 2022 07:17pm
Imran Niazi determined to destroy Pakistan for his personal benefits
Reply Recommend 0
NN
May 25, 2022 07:22pm
@Farhan khan, AT least the PTI didn't loot the country like the Sharif and Zaradari clans whose looted money is in the UK, UAE and in case of the Sharifs some of it in India!
Reply Recommend 0
NN
May 25, 2022 07:23pm
@irf, Only after the Sharif and Zardari clans have been jailed
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
May 25, 2022 07:31pm
If IK is able to pull this off. Establishment role in pak politics will change forever. Which will benefit all parties. That’s the reason PPP is so quiet
Reply Recommend 0
J
May 25, 2022 07:31pm
Imran Khan was removed by a vote of no confidence by Parliament. He is saying that voting against him is unconstitutional ??!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
May 25, 2022 07:31pm
@irf, and then what? SC has already instructed he cannot be arrested
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
May 25, 2022 07:33pm
All wrong going on in this country. Someone needs to stop it. Another Sri Lank in making.NO!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Mr right
May 25, 2022 07:33pm
Shame on neutrals for meddling in every aspect of peoples lives!
Reply Recommend 0
NN
May 25, 2022 07:34pm
@Zeeshan, Unlike the unelected, not holding any govt position, the freeloader daughter of NS travelling in a rose petal laden car with gov supplied security, Imran is now a bus in full public view without any VVVVIP protocol
Reply Recommend 0
TruthTrack
May 25, 2022 07:35pm
happy to give up punjab to the future pashtunistan IK and his Afghan lackeys are creating. Sindh will remain safe
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
May 25, 2022 07:38pm
Waste of time, energy and inconvenience to people that's it for the sake of one sick individual.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
May 25, 2022 07:39pm
Read this in parallel with reports of the Russia-Ukraine happenings. Looks like PDM/PMLN are at war.
Reply Recommend 0
NN
May 25, 2022 07:40pm
@fida, Unlike the Sharif childern, Imran's sons have not looted the country and don't owe anything to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
NN
May 25, 2022 07:41pm
@Ifti Malik, Get your eyes tested
Reply Recommend 0
cyclone
May 25, 2022 07:57pm
IK and goons are draining public wealth. They should be immediately arrested.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
May 25, 2022 08:11pm
@Mehmood, PDM held lots of marches nobody stopped them. The media and PDM should read the law.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
May 25, 2022 08:13pm
@MANGOK, Tell her to call her brothers.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
May 25, 2022 08:14pm
@Dominic, They have state captured. Two families enjoying the entire wealth of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
May 25, 2022 08:16pm
@Akrum, Advice from their friend on how to crush like the Kashmiris. Pakistanis are free will not tolerate your lies and containers.
Reply Recommend 0
AA
May 25, 2022 08:42pm
Imran khan Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
May 25, 2022 08:45pm
Great job SC! Well done.
Reply Recommend 0
Showbaaz khan
May 25, 2022 09:04pm
@fida, need an eyesight check up sister
Reply Recommend 0
Hedgefunder
May 25, 2022 09:16pm
IK must the only Leader, who comes to his Long March by Helicopter!
Reply Recommend 0
Shubs
May 25, 2022 09:28pm
So PTI supporters think this is how democracy works? Gather a violent mob - the leader of the larger one wins?
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
May 25, 2022 09:31pm
Arrest all these goons
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
May 25, 2022 09:32pm
Where was SC when people were in jails for months
Reply Recommend 0
KAJ
May 25, 2022 09:41pm
We are worried about the safety of IK
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
May 25, 2022 09:51pm
@Hedgefunder, comes by containers and standing on it for 7 hrs
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
May 25, 2022 10:16pm
@Ifti Malik, agreed
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
May 25, 2022 10:33pm
Why handle the economic mess that Imran khan has created. Better for the PDM government to resign and handover the mess back to him.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
May 25, 2022 10:38pm
Export the imported government.
Reply Recommend 0
Javaid
May 25, 2022 10:39pm
The neutrals have messed up big time.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
May 25, 2022 10:40pm
Trolls are the only ones left supporting the imported government.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
May 25, 2022 10:43pm
Anarchy and what mayhem IK is causing when so many important issues require full attention of the Govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
May 25, 2022 10:43pm
Imran Khan is not only creating problems for himself, but also taking advantage of the convenience provided in SCP orders of today. Every one knows that Imran Khan say some thing but does work in reverse order. Imran Khan cannot hijack Islamabad to blackmail the govt. If things will go from bad to worst then he will see the results himself. Imran Khan should not underestimate the power of the state. Imran Khan is taking the country towards blood bath which will not be permitted at any cost.
Reply Recommend 0
IA
May 25, 2022 10:44pm
Just announce an election date and let the country live. It's not about who stays in power. Let the people vote.
Reply Recommend 0
acorn
May 25, 2022 10:47pm
We already have laws providing for settling elections. IK want's to overrule those laws. He was a stickler for the laws when they were in his favor - but wants to ignore when they they benefit his opponents. The "my way or the highway" philosophy is incompatible with our rules.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
May 25, 2022 10:48pm
What a comedy show. When will this guy stop crying?
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim
May 25, 2022 10:48pm
@fida you have not seen anything yet.
Reply Recommend 0
Jadi
May 25, 2022 10:48pm
Pakistan is Imran Khan. Imran Khan is Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Som
May 25, 2022 10:52pm
Let us get a Starlink for Captain just in case if internet is blocked!
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
May 25, 2022 10:56pm
He has make PKR double century . Now his ego will make PKR 300+ soon
Reply Recommend 0
Raka roaring
May 25, 2022 11:04pm
SC should deal with this rebel now?
Reply Recommend 0
curious2
May 25, 2022 11:08pm
Maybe he should head to Russia and get another photo op with Putin? Putin is desperate to have anybody meet him and IK seems like he will do anything to get press. The two deserve each other.
Reply Recommend 0
Shan
May 25, 2022 11:34pm
PMLN can safely ignore IK as there are only 20 people with him exactly as Rana Sahib predicted.
Reply Recommend 0
tuk
May 25, 2022 11:39pm
Why are IK's messages to break the law are propagated through news channels?? Where is PEMRA/courts?? He must get no coverage!
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan Jamrud
May 25, 2022 11:40pm
Put him on a plane to London and then cancel his passport. Keep him away.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
May 25, 2022 11:42pm
We stand united with Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
gt
May 25, 2022 11:56pm
New election is right thing to do end this chaos
Reply Recommend 0
jay tuli
May 26, 2022 12:04am
Early and fair election is the only real solution. Let the people decide.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
May 26, 2022 12:09am
Azadi from whom,? It’s the Kashmiris fighting for Azadi &getting killed &harsh life imprisonments .
Reply Recommend 0
ZHassan
May 26, 2022 12:21am
This thug is going to destroy Pakistan. Civil war and birth of 4 new nations - Sindhudesh, Balochistan, Punjab, and Paktunkhwa.
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
May 26, 2022 12:22am
IK always behaved he was above others, people are facing hardships on the road and he is enjoying a ride in a helicopter.
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
May 26, 2022 12:22am
What a leader, shouldn't he be with people instead of a helicopter.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
May 26, 2022 12:28am
Writing is on the wall. Government will have no choice but to announce elections. The fallout of this will be on PML-N if they don’t. PPP and JUI-F has played their cards well. Killed two birds with one stone
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed, A
May 26, 2022 12:29am
Stop Niazism at its root before it’s too late!
Reply Recommend 0
M.N.Baig
May 26, 2022 01:16am
Imran Khan and PTI members --- Keep the movement going,
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
May 26, 2022 01:25am
My dear fellow Pakistanis, Do you know what Imran Khan Niazi is demanding? Azadi from who ? He wants the top seat by misguiding the public . He doesn’t care about Pakistan or your families, he has nothing to lose. Please give a hard look at your families, your kids. We are doomed .
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
May 26, 2022 01:29am
SC should better run the country, this nonsense of dharnas etc are never going to end to the miseries of common residents of Islamabad
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
May 26, 2022 02:54am
Sharifs and Bhuttos have failed their handlers.
Reply Recommend 0
Bluecollar
May 26, 2022 02:54am
Rana Sana Ullah should be tried in International Court of Justice for all the crimes he has committed, Pakistani courts do n’t touch him .
Reply Recommend 0
Bluecollar
May 26, 2022 03:00am
@Mehmood, Mullah Fazlur , Bilawal, Maryam had their long marches - IK allowed them , no barriers , no tear gas
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
May 26, 2022 03:21am
Is Adidas baseball cap a Pakistani brand . Polo RL and designer sunglasses are all imported USA preppy and exclusive brands . What a hypocrites
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
May 26, 2022 03:23am
Shame on this imported government.
Reply Recommend 0
Son of a Pak Shaheed Soldier.
May 26, 2022 03:24am
Army is not meant for its own citizens. It would be disgraceful and shameful for the Army to interfere with domestic politics except to protect the rally goers. The entire world is watching.
Reply Recommend 0
Rafique
May 26, 2022 03:28am
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
May 26, 2022 03:48am
At what point will this be declared as a civil war?
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
May 26, 2022 03:48am
The neutrals are very actively pushing Rana Sanaullah and Maryam to achieve their objectives.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
May 26, 2022 03:59am
Good. More tear gas needed to protect the innocent citizens. Army should deploy light artillery in & around Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
May 26, 2022 04:13am
What if PPP, PML-N or any other party held a Long March to create mayhem, chaos, violence & bloodshed in any city ? They can do it too.
Reply Recommend 0
tuk
May 26, 2022 04:14am
IK must be happy watching this lawlessness and destruction!!
Reply Recommend 0
HAJI
May 26, 2022 04:18am
Why is it called Azadi?
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
May 26, 2022 04:44am
@Mehmood, it is the Azadi March and not a Long March
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
May 26, 2022 04:45am
@MANGOK, get your facts straight first
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
May 26, 2022 04:47am
Corrupts and looters will be washed away in this flood
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
May 26, 2022 04:48am
@Asma, Also record breaking exports and tax collection
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
May 26, 2022 04:49am
@Farhan khan, yes this report by SBP is authentic which our corrupt media doesn't show
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
May 26, 2022 04:50am
@SJ, what did they do?
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
May 26, 2022 04:51am
@Shubs, yes when thieves and thugs come into power with the help of foreign powers
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 26, 2022 04:54am
She added that no agreement could be reached with an "armed group that martyred a police personnel What do you expect when men in police uniform come at midnight as dakus.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 26, 2022 04:57am
@Shubs, So PTI supporters think this is how democracy works? Gather a violent mob - the leader of the larger one wins? Democracy works by' Elections ', not shelling the people?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 26, 2022 04:58am
@Farhan khan, Why the want to do long march? What PTI done for middle class in their tenure? Shame on you Niyazi, first you destroyed our economy and now you want to destroying the law and order situation in Pakistan, please Arrest Niyazi the thirsty of Power. So infactual, you must be Indian.
Reply Recommend 0
Rk
May 26, 2022 05:00am
Meanwhile, USD is breaking its shackles and is on its own Azadi March. 1 USD = close to PKR 201
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 26, 2022 05:09am
PTI supporters and the police also clashed at the Kamalpur Interchange in Faisalabad. The marchers, however, advanced after breaking through the wall of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA). Faisalabad used to be a pml n stronghold, now lost fully to PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 26, 2022 05:12am
In the evening, police fired tear gas and baton-charged PTI protesters at the chowrangi after hundreds of them gathered at the spot. Scores of protesters were dispersed following police action and were forced to seek shelter in nearby lanes. However, the protest hasn't yet been called off. These actions will swell PTI support . MQM and PPP will be the losers, next elections, even in interior Sind.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 26, 2022 05:13am
Oh, Neutrals! What have you done?
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
May 26, 2022 05:13am
Pakistani people need to hold this gangster accountable. His performance was dismal in the 4 years that he occupied the PM house, yet he has the audacity to show his face in the public.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 26, 2022 05:14am
Nation needs ELECTIONS. Dont let one man Zardari, be a hurdle.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
May 26, 2022 05:20am
Neutrals trying to create a situation to impose a martial law.
Reply Recommend 0
SB
May 26, 2022 05:21am
Rana Sanaullah has shown that he has no respect for freedom to protest and freedom of expression. He has no respect for democracy. With this poorly thought out and extremely excessive use of force, Sanaullah will bring Pakistan to the brink of civil war. Sanaullah’s ineptitude is a disgrace for the PML-N. Put the most capable people forward not this man who is deeply out of his depth.
Reply Recommend 0
Pardesi
May 26, 2022 05:35am
@Shaun, wrong, his children are UK citizens with their mother a UK citizen paying UK taxes. Pakistan taxes do not support them. Get your facts right.
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
May 26, 2022 05:38am
@Shubs, This is a fundamental right of all human beings and that’s called “freedom of expression “. The violent party is ,”imported and fascist regime”.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 26, 2022 05:38am
Rashid, who is a cancer survivor, added that despite everything, the enthusiasm of the workers was at its peak. Brave lady, salute to her
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 26, 2022 05:39am
Rashid, who is a cancer survivor, added that despite everything, the enthusiasm of the workers was at its peak. People are cursing Nawaz Sharif
Reply Recommend 0
Az shah
May 26, 2022 05:50am
@Shubs, no democracy requires elections to see who common people elect. If current govt don't agree then people come on roads just like PDM supporters did. No different. daaaaa
Reply Recommend 0
Sajid
May 26, 2022 05:52am
I wish there should be no firing of bullets.
Reply Recommend 0
Ehtesham Khan
May 26, 2022 05:53am
Fida should get his eyes examined. Amazing
Reply Recommend 0
D Mehta
May 26, 2022 05:59am
If there is fighting in the coming days in D Chowk, the epicenter of Pakistani government, the Dollar will cross PKR 210. It's already reaching 203. Using mobs to force the issue is not democracy. It's clear to most people outside Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 26, 2022 06:06am
Liberation has begun. Congratulatiins to the nation. Thank you PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
May 26, 2022 06:28am
Preaching Azadi while wearing the US imported luxury brand apparel and Sunglasses - What a hypocrisy
Reply Recommend 0
gt
May 26, 2022 06:28am
Chaos in the name of Azadi March
Reply Recommend 0
Shan
May 26, 2022 06:33am
I think Nadeem Afzal Chun of PPP is right... neutrals might have double crossed PPP/PMLN and Manulana here.
Reply Recommend 0
Afzal
May 26, 2022 06:41am
Imran is under contempt of court order. He
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 26, 2022 06:50am
Why is the government terrified? PPP has again played a smart card by giving all government airtime to PML-N. Now the fall-out from this over-reaction will impact PML-N the most...
Reply Recommend 0
fida
May 26, 2022 06:55am
Looking at these videos and the behavior and talk of the elderly PTI women, I don't see difference between a street hoodlum and the lady in the video.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Ahmed
May 26, 2022 07:11am
Unnecessary monkey business. Surely early elections can be forced by mass resignations by PTI lawmakers,
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Ahmed
May 26, 2022 07:17am
@Farhan khan, there is 4% GDP growth and more than 11 % inflation - negative impact on the common man. But PTI is known for spinning everything around even its abysmal performance in government.
Reply Recommend 0
Bhar
May 26, 2022 07:18am
IK creating chaos!
Reply Recommend 0
Sore loser
May 26, 2022 07:34am
Shame on him
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
May 26, 2022 07:37am
Corruption free Pakistam
Reply Recommend 0
Zainab
May 26, 2022 07:53am
@Shaun, His children live with their mother and are supported by her.They don’t get Pakistan’s tax payers donations like sharif and Zardari family.
Reply Recommend 0
Zainab
May 26, 2022 07:56am
@MANGOK, IK’s party is not a dynastic entity like that of sharif or Zardari parties where only their children can become leaders others are slaves.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
May 26, 2022 07:59am
Imran khan calling off his dharna.What s joke ?
Reply Recommend 0
Zainab
May 26, 2022 08:00am
@Mehmood, why are you lying???Your leaders did dharnas for 3 years and now they have donned fascist attire
Reply Recommend 0
Chan
May 26, 2022 08:24am
IMRAN is failed politician. People think that he is good but he is not. He has no diplomatic skills. He is also power crazy
Reply Recommend 0
Muna
May 26, 2022 08:33am
Your Six days will turn into Six Decades. Good Bye
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan shamsi
May 26, 2022 08:34am
Neutrals need to made subservient to law in order for democracy to work. They have nothing but hurt Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
A.Ali
May 26, 2022 08:36am
High time to put Maryam Safdar in jail and Rana be tried as per law for abusing power and killing 5 people.
Reply Recommend 0
A.Ali
May 26, 2022 08:37am
@fida, this gathering was for civic people not for blinds and needs like you, Rana and Maryam Safdar.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
May 26, 2022 08:47am
He is only good spreading anarchy in the country. Failed PM to Failed leader. Such a disgrace
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
May 26, 2022 08:48am
That guy has so much common with Donald Trump. If he gets back to power , this country is done. Do you still Remember TLP agitation.
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
May 26, 2022 08:51am
IK should have known about the Obstacles. No garlands would have awaited him!!
Reply Recommend 0
ST
May 26, 2022 08:52am
Yes give us an election date. Imran khan is right. This government snatched his post now let the people decide through fair elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Aoun
May 26, 2022 08:53am
Setting wrong precedence. Let democracy take it course. Or you shall reap what you sow !!
Reply Recommend 0
Truthfully
May 26, 2022 08:58am
IK is doing it again. Giving an ultimatum of 6 days is like forewarning your enemy. He did the same thing and the result was his political opponents planned and removed him. He wants to play the gentleman’s game but politics is not that. It is a down and dirty game with no rules or morals.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
May 26, 2022 09:05am
U turn yet again by Imran?
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
May 26, 2022 09:08am
Selected Government wants to come back... But selectors say no ... You Messed up Royally
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
May 26, 2022 09:10am
@fida, no visa
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal K
May 26, 2022 09:16am
Sadly Pakistan has to go through all this mess. IK may or may not be able to set Pakistan on a path towards better future, but, at least it’s confirmed that the divine forces are using him as a punishment for the thugs of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Reality
May 26, 2022 09:18am
@Mehmood, Every thing is legal, justified and proper for Ladla, the beloved. Every act of is religious and ethical.
Reply Recommend 0
Muna
May 26, 2022 09:20am
@irfan, Long March will end with Zero outcome. Everyone knows that Imran Khan is a Liar
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
May 26, 2022 09:29am
@Danial, have fair elections, people should use their vote whoever will win let them govern it.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
May 26, 2022 09:36am
There is no killing in Karachi Alhamdolillah, its a blatant lie of Ik Niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
May 26, 2022 09:40am
@Zak, He is called off his dharna and has already gone home.
Reply Recommend 0
Abc
May 26, 2022 09:48am
@Muna, really, delusional.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
May 26, 2022 09:49am
We stand united with Imran Khan against the fascist imported government and their corrupt practices.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dark days
Updated 26 May, 2022

Dark days

The PTI, on its part, does not seem to have been prepared to face such a large deployment of state machinery.
26 May, 2022

No room for dissent

WHILE political turmoil roils the land, a number of incidents over the past few days have demonstrated that though...
26 May, 2022

Harassing passengers

REPORTS of the confiscation of personal items from passengers’ private luggage by customs officials at Karachi’s...
Back to bedlam
Updated 25 May, 2022

Back to bedlam

FEAR tactics have never worked in the past, and most likely will not this time either. The government’s ...
25 May, 2022

Balochistan blaze

THE forest fire on the Koh-i-Sulaiman range in Balochistan’s Shirani area is among a series of blazes to have...
25 May, 2022

Unequal citizens

INDIFFERENCE would have been bad enough, but the state’s attitude towards non-Muslims falls squarely in the...