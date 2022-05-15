DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 15, 2022

Pir Koh residents up in arms over cholera outbreak, water scarcity

Saleem Shahid Published May 15, 2022 - Updated May 15, 2022 08:09am
A YOUNG cholera patient awaits treatment at a hospital in Pir Koh on Saturday.—Dawn
A YOUNG cholera patient awaits treatment at a hospital in Pir Koh on Saturday.—Dawn

QUETTA: People dep­rived of clean drinking water and facing a cholera outbreak in the Pir Koh gas field area of Dera Bugti district took out a protest rally and staged a sit-in on Saturday.

People took to the roads in droves, carrying banners and placards inscribed with their demands. They chanted slogans against the government and the local administration. They finally staged a sit-in, blocking the road leading towards the gas plant.

Local tribal elders speaking on the occasion said there was an outbreak of cholera due to the absence of clean drinking water in Pir Koh. “We have no other option but to drink contaminated water from the ponds along with the animals,” they said.

People had been protesting for the last two days, but no steps had been taken so far to provide clean drinking water, they lamented, adding that around a dozen, including children, people had lost their lives to cholera so far in Pir Koh tehsil.

However, health officials have confirmed six deaths so far. “Six people, including three young children, died of cholera in Pir Koh,” said Balochistan Health Secretary Mohammad Saleh Nasar.

He said teams of doctors and paramedical staff had reached the affected areas along with required medicines. Besides, a medical camp had been set up by the health department to treat the affected people, he said.

A senior provincial government official told Dawn, “Situation is under control now in Pir Koh as the PDMA [Provincial Disaster Management Authority] and Frontier Corps have sent relief teams to provide the residents with clean drinking water.” He added that ration was also distributed among the people of the area.

Moreover, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has approved Rs300 million in funds to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to the residents of Pir Koh and Dera Bugti areas.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Imran’s lesson
Updated 15 May, 2022

Imran’s lesson

Patronage of the security and intelligence apparatus exacts a heavy price and almost never delivers any long-term dividends.
15 May, 2022

Small mercies

AT a time when Pakistan is getting closer to the brink with its foreign currency reserves dropping to just around...
15 May, 2022

Child sexual abuse

IT is interesting that despite the strictures of society and political leaders on community evils, there is little...
Updated 14 May, 2022

Severe water crisis

The current situation is just another reminder that Pakistan may become the most water-stressed nation in the region by 2040.
Updated 14 May, 2022

Yasin Malik’s trial

Muslim bloc needs to do more to press home the point to India that its brutal policies in occupied Kashmir are unacceptable.
Updated 14 May, 2022

Fake markers

RECENT reports reveal that the two children in KP who had contracted polio this year, had fake marks on their hands....