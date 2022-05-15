DAWN.COM Logo

May 15, 2022

PTI, PML-N clash prevented as Mansehra police block highways, motorways

A Correspondent Published May 15, 2022 - Updated May 15, 2022 08:57am

MANSEHRA: The police on Saturday blocked the Karakoram Highway and Hazara Motorway at around a dozen points to prevent clashes between the PTI and PML-N workers over the inauguration of the Chatterplan power feeder here.

Adviser to the prime minister Amir Muqam, who was slated to inaugurate the facility, failed to show up due to the hurdles put up by the police.

Acting district police officer Hafiz Janis Khan told reporters that around 700 police personnel had been deployed to avert law and order situation as the PML-N wanted to inaugurate the Chatterplan feeder amid the PTI’s opposition.

He said deputy commissioner Adnan Khan Behttani had formally sought the police’s deployment after the leadership of both PML-N and PTI announced the inauguration of the Chatterplan feeder separately.

PTI leader Azam Khan Swati had announced that the PTI workers won’t allow the PML-N leaders to inaugurate the feeder, which was linked with transmission lines by former MNA Salah Mohammad Khan on May 13.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2022

