DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 09, 2022

KSE-100 plummets by more than 1,500 points in intraday trading as dollar continues upward march

Talqeen ZubairiPublished May 9, 2022 - Updated May 9, 2022 02:05pm

Bears were in firm control of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday as the benchmark KSE-100 index shed more than 1,300 points in intraday trading, while dollar continued its flight towards record levels against rupee.

According to PSX website, KSE-100 Index opened at 44,840.81 points, made a high of 44,841.41 points before going down rapidly. The bourse took brief corrections but eventually continued with its downward trajectory and sank to 43,289.50 around 1:45pm, which represented an intraday decline of 1,551.31 points.

Raza Jafri, head of Equities at Intermarket Securities, said the market was under pressure because of the depletion of foreign reserves and delay in the resumption of the International Monetary Funds programme (IMF) among other factors.

"The government has seemingly, so far, drawn a blank when it comes to securing funds from friendly countries. The pressure in global equity markets is also hurting sentiment," he explained, cautioning that in the near future the market would track progress on the foreign reserves, hence, positive developments on this front could help halt the slide.

Khurram Shehzad, CEO of Alfalah B-Tech, shared a similar opinion.

"No development on funding from Saudi Arabia, UAE and the IMF has worried investors," he said, adding that the Shehbaz government's reluctance in passing on the petrol subsidy could also be one of the reasons for the "PSX bloodbath".

Rupee depreciates as dollar touches Rs188.05

Meanwhile, the dollar was trading at Rs188.5 in the interbank at around noon on Monday as the rupee depreciated by Rs1.25, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan. The open market rate of the greenback was Rs187.8 at the same time.

The dollar's highest level against rupee remains Rs189.25 — a level that was seen on April 1 when the political turmoil was at its apex. In the immediate aftermath of the change in government, it had gone down in the face of the rupee's strengthening but the correction soon ran out of steam and now the greenback is soaring back to its record high.

Malik Bostan, chairman of the Forex Association of Pakistan, attributed today's hike in dollar price to payments made for imported oil.

"We are hopeful that rupee will recover by the last week of May," he said, advising the Ministry of Finance to immediately publicise details of the package Pakistan has received from Saudi Arabia.

During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this month, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed to discus extending the term of a $3 billion loan to help Pakistan’s new government tide over the prevailing economic crisis.

Saudi Arabia had affirmed its continuous support to Pakistan and its economy, including discussion of augmenting $3bn deposit with the central bank through term extension or otherwise, and exploring options to further enhance the financing of petroleum products and supporting the economic structural reforms for the benefit of Pakistan and its people.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (22)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hasan
May 09, 2022 12:24pm
Is the neutral watching this? Will the neutral cover this doom and gloom in their next briefing? They were quite quick to report the recovery of stock market and rupee right after launching the imported government and it's criminal cabinet.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
May 09, 2022 12:29pm
Purana Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
May 09, 2022 12:35pm
Mubarak Purana Pakistan. Welcome beggars
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Ali Bukhari
May 09, 2022 12:35pm
imported government
Reply Recommend 0
Gal Wadh Gayi
May 09, 2022 12:36pm
Thankyou Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
May 09, 2022 12:39pm
Supreme Court should take notice. And order for the change of government. Additionally, the Supreme Court also issue a one-pager how the stock exchange should work. If that does not happen, send a police van outside the stock exchange building.
Reply Recommend 0
Real.Pakistani
May 09, 2022 12:40pm
I thought everything was coming to normal & prices will come down & dollar will come down too. "Welcome to purana Pakistan" Lol
Reply Recommend 0
M.Waseem Akram
May 09, 2022 12:40pm
Where are the imported government's economic wizards who were relentlessly accusing the previous government on these issues?
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
May 09, 2022 12:43pm
Establishment is equal responsible for this mess
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
May 09, 2022 12:44pm
What one can expect from corrupt management of purana pakistan. Tested for 30 years and they managed to come back with a record of mega corruption and rupee depreciation.
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
May 09, 2022 12:49pm
This is the result when an incompetent Gov who ruled Pak for last 4 years, everything have gone down the hill since 2018
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
May 09, 2022 12:57pm
Can anyone from well known state institution shed some light on it or they are as usual neutral
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
May 09, 2022 12:57pm
Imported govt managing the economy. Hurray!
Reply Recommend 0
Owais
May 09, 2022 01:05pm
only animals can be neutral
Reply Recommend 0
Orkazai
May 09, 2022 01:06pm
I see sore losers(Overseas Pakistanis) in the comment section accusing the new Govt. I cant believe the fact that Pakistan is in such a big turmoil and all they are still into the petty domestic politics. Such myopic people you are.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Nasim
May 09, 2022 01:07pm
Extremely sad to see this all happening in last couple of months. It shows how a country with great potential and booming economy is set on downward trend. Everyone is seeing it but no one can help to fix it. Very sad situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
May 09, 2022 01:08pm
Who should I congratulate here? The political engineers and their jeeps or the providers of midnight justice?
Reply Recommend 0
ILYAS KHAN
May 09, 2022 01:21pm
SS only good at attending opening ceremonies (of the projects started by previous govt), and still behaving as the CM of Punjab. He has no clue how to run a country...
Reply Recommend 0
Fawad Razzaque
May 09, 2022 01:22pm
Neutrals, please come forward and take credit.
Reply Recommend 0
Yaqoob
May 09, 2022 01:24pm
Hope ISPR will hold press conference and throw some light like they did last time when they gave credit to the regime change.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
May 09, 2022 01:29pm
But someone did say that dollar is down and stock exchange is up with Punjabi speed ! Was it a conspiracy or just interference?
Reply Recommend 0
Fawad Razzaque
May 09, 2022 01:29pm
@Ali, you mean Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

09 May, 2022

Covid-19 report

A WORLD Health Organisation report has estimated that the actual number of deaths from Covid-19 across the world may...
Updated 09 May, 2022

Sharp escalation

The year 2021 saw the highest number of militant attacks in Pakistan after a consistent decline of six years.
09 May, 2022

Lanka emergency

NEARLY two months since demonstrators took to the streets of Sri Lanka to protest their government’s handling of...
Apolitical or not?
Updated 08 May, 2022

Apolitical or not?

Is he suggesting that he was denied the support of the country’s spy chief in the midst of a foreign conspiracy?
08 May, 2022

Wheat crisis

THE looming wheat supply gap in the country now appears all set to morph into a full-blown crisis over the coming...
08 May, 2022

Curbs on Afghan women

ANYONE who thought that the Taliban regime in Afghanistan would tread with caution after being accused of human...