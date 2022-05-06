Expecting CJP to decide on judicial commission regarding 'foreign conspiracy' this week: Fawad

PTI's senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that he expected Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take a decision this week regarding the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the party's claims of a "foreign conspiracy" behind former prime minister Imran Khan's ouster.

The PTI leader claimed that Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, whom he called "misinformation", had accepted in her press conference yesterday that the cable — purportedly containing details of the "conspiracy" — was a "reality".

"[The incumbent government] said we will set up a commission of our choosing. We rejected it obviously," he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The PTI wanted a judicial commission instead, Chaudhry said, adding that he expected the CJP to take a decision in this regard this week.

At the start of his press conference, he claimed the incumbent government was hanging by a thread and the country's biggest province was facing an administrative crisis but nobody was concerned or willing to take responsibility.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had adjourned a hearing related to the disqualification of dissident PTI lawmakers till Tuesday and declared it would take decisions in time, he noted. However, there was a need to take immediate notice of the crisis in Punjab, he said, asking the ECP to not treat the case as "business as usual".

"You have fixed the hearing for Tuesday, hold it tomorrow instead. End this matter in Punjab," he urged.

He was referring to the prevailing political situation in the province where recently sworn-in Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz had yet to announce his cabinet while Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema has asked the army chief to take action against the "illegal, unconstitutional and counterfeit" CM.

Chaudhry noted that the Supreme Court would resume hearing the presidential reference seeking its interpretation of Article 63-A, related to the disqualification of lawmakers over defection, on May 9 and termed it a very positive step.

He appealed to the apex court to announce a concrete decision so it could be implemented. "I believe the sooner these decisions are announced, the sooner there will be political stability in Pakistan.

"In my opinion, Punjab's administrative crisis has risen above our shoulders and the Centre's administrative crisis is also increasing," he said.

The PTI had informed the Supreme Court that people were not being allowed to vote in Punjab, he said, claiming that as a result, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government only had the support of 173 lawmakers.

"You need the consistent support of 172 people to remain the prime minister. According to the latest information I have, of the 173 [lawmakers supporting PM Shehbaz], three have refused to do so any further so the strength at the moment is 168 or 169. A minority government has been imposed."

As soon as the Supreme Court announces its decision, the coalition government would have to hold a vote of confidence, Chaudhry said, claiming that it did not have the required support of 172 lawmakers.

"I fully believe the Punjab government will be sent home before May 12 and the federal government before May 20. The public's rule will be restored in Pakistan. The people have to ultimately decide who will be in power and that will be done through elections," he said.

Second phase of rallies

Chaudhry also shared that PTI Chairman Imran would launch the second phase of rallies today from his hometown, Mianwali. The rallies would be held in different cities from May 6 to 20, he said, adding that Imran would announce the final date for the party's long march to Islamabad between May 20 and 29.

"All workers should prepare. A sea of people will be seen coming towards Islamabad. Such a big revolution has not been seen by anyone."

He said leaders of other parties had been questioning how long party workers would be able to sit out in the open in the searing heat, adding that it remained to be seen whether it was the PTI workers who would sit outside or those who were currently parliamentarians.