Khyber women councillors vow to resolve female population’s issues

KHYBER: With the local government system yet to become functional in tribal districts, women councillors in Khyber tribal district have expressed their resolve to strenuously work for the resolution of problems facing the local female population and provision of education and healthcare to them.

Almost all women councillors had contested the LG election for the first time with some begging more votes than male contestants showing their growing acceptability to voters.

They told Dawn that the provision of education and healthcare to women in their respective areas was their top priority as it would help them raise voice for their rights.

Somaiya Afridi, a postgraduate from the University of Peshawar, said literacy rate was very low among tribal women, while the quality of education was not up to the mark, so her main focus would be on the provision of quality education to women.

Say LG system should become functional without delay

“Tribal girls are generally not allowed to step out in the name of so-called tribal customs and traditions even if it is for receiving education, so it is extremely important to educate parents on the importance of education and ensure that they send female members to school,” she said.

She also said she would ensure that women teachers regularly do duty.

Karishma Kanwal, a woman councillor from Jamrud area and a student of MA Political Science, said she lived in Ghundi area and would work for getting the number of classrooms in a local girls school increased for higher enrolments.

“Education is essential for tribal girls, especially those, who can’t go to school due to financial constraints,” she said.

Ms Karishma and Ms Somiya also vowed to ensure provision of quality healthcare to the women of their areas.

Affiliated with the Awami National Party, Ms Kanwal also expressed the desire for the establishment of a skills development centre for women in Jamrud to make them financially independent.

Ms Rakhmiya Bibi, an elderly woman councillor from the far-flung Loe Shalman area in Landi Kotal, criticised tribal parliamentarians over ‘poor performance’ and accused them of resorting to nepotism during the distribution and spending of development funds.

“I will give them [current MNAs and MPAs] a tough time by contesting next elections,” she said.

Ms Rakhmiya complained that most of the critically ill as well as many pregnant women lost life due to the unavailability of good healthcare on their doorstep.

“There is no hospital in Loe Shalman area, so we shift most women patients to the Landi Kotal district headquarter hospital or Peshawar,” she said.

Ms Zakira Bibi, a councillor from Landi Kotal, said her daughter abandoned studies as there was no girls college in her locality.

She said she always wanted to see her daughter get education like her sons, but that dream couldn’t be fulfilled as most districts were without colleges for girls.

The councillor said she wanted to get hold of funds for arranging marriages of poor and needy girls, especially orphans.

Ms Zahrun Nissa of Kamarkhel area in Bara called water shortage the main issue for local women and said she would strive for winning water schemes for all localities.

She said the fetching of water on head from far-off areas badly affected the women’s health and wasted their time.

The women councillors said they would work for the development of female population only after the LG system became functional and adequate funds were given to them.

Published in Dawn,May 3rd, 2022