DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 27, 2022

Maryam withdraws plea for return of passport from LHC

Rana BilalPublished April 27, 2022 - Updated April 27, 2022 02:27pm
In this file photo, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks to media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
In this file photo, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks to media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday withdrew a petition filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the return of her passport so that she could travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

A special division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi had taken up the petition earlier today. During the hearing, Maryam's counsel, Advocate Amjad Pervez, informed the court that the PML-N leader wished to withdraw her plea.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition.

Maryam's withdrawal comes after no less than four benches were formed to hear the petition due to judges recusing themselves one after the other.

Last week, the first bench — comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun — had observed that the petition should be heard by the same bench, headed by Justice Najafi, that had granted bail to the petitioner before recusing itself.

A bench comprising Justice Najafi and Justice Farooq Haider had then issued notices on Maryam's petition on Monday. But Justice Haider recused himself from the matter when the petition came for hearing on Tuesday.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti then constituted a bench comprising Justice Najafi and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural to hear the petition. However, Justice Ghural also recused himself from the matter when the bench assembled to take up the petition.

The bench then sent the case file back to the chief justice for its fixing before any other appropriate bench after which a division bench comprising Justice Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem took up the petition on Wednesday (today).

Former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said the general impression of the LHC over cases related to the Sharif family was "negative”, adding that the chief justice should keep that in mind.

"Judges are constantly not hearing Maryam's cases," he had said on Twitter.

A bench comprising Justice Najafi and Justice Haider had granted post-arrest bail to Maryam in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on Nov 4, 2019.

However, the bench had ordered her to surrender her passport as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) feared she could flee the country.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 27, 2022 01:27pm
Once a cheater, always a fraudster, trickster, hustler and swindler.
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Apr 27, 2022 01:33pm
Princess Maryam doesn’t even need a passport for traveling. She owns the whole world at her disposal. It’s we common Pakistanis who go thru these hassles.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 27, 2022 01:40pm
Her agenda is always to speak against Imran Khan, like she did yesterday. She has no other topic. Total obsession!
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Apr 27, 2022 01:40pm
Sharifs and their cronies are famous that they do not hire lawyer for their cases.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 27, 2022 01:42pm
Pharoahs of this age
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
Apr 27, 2022 01:43pm
What's going on?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 27 Apr, 2022

Attack on Chinese

Disparate Baloch militant groups are coming together in bid to restructure insurgency and beef up their numbers.
27 Apr, 2022

Verdict delayed

YET again, a verdict on the PTI foreign funding case appears to have eluded us. Relieving the party of its objection...
Updated 27 Apr, 2022

Long life for all

MANY of the country’s health challenges can be easily tackled by fixing gaps in the preventive healthcare...
26 Apr, 2022

More costs to bear

It is time for those who have lived off the average Pakistani citizen to pay larger costs to stabilise the economy.
26 Apr, 2022

Preserving democracy

ELATED at their joint success in putting a premature end to the PTI government, the leaders of the PML-N and PPP ...
26 Apr, 2022

Malir Expressway concerns

THE Sindh Environmental Protection Agency’s approval for the controversial Malir Expressway in Karachi makes a...