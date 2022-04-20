DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 20, 2022

Three workers killed in Orakzai mine blast

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished April 20, 2022 - Updated April 20, 2022 10:23am

KOHAT: Three workers were killed and as many injured when they were trapped inside a coal mine after a controlled blast in Mishti Mela area of Orakzai district on Tuesday.

Officials of the district administration and the police said that six labourers were trapped inside the mine, which was filled with water after the blast.

After hectic efforts, rescuers workers managed to pull out three of the labourers alive, including Samiullah, Ahmed and Farman Khan.

However, three workers died inside the mine. The deceased were identified as Shamshad, Bakht Moeen and Shoeb.

It was learned that the deceased miners belonged to the Shangla district, whose bodies were sent to their native area.

The injured miners were shifted to a nearby hospital, where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, a boy was killed and his parents were injured when a motorcycle they were riding met an accident after the veil (burqa) the woman was wearing got stuck in the bike’s rear wheel on Tuesday. The boy succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

20 Apr, 2022

Confession delayed

If he really is interested in making amends, Imran should consider delivering public apology, encourage his supporters to do same.
20 Apr, 2022

Balochistan protest

THE BNP-M walkout on Tuesday from the National Assembly over the security forces’ alleged firing on Baloch...
20 Apr, 2022

Priyantha lynching case

IN the long list of dark moments this country has seen, the lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara by a ...
Showing firmness
Updated 19 Apr, 2022

Showing firmness

Taliban regime in Kabul has been conveniently looking the other way outlawed TTP continues to carry out attacks on Pakistani soil.
19 Apr, 2022

Fuel shortages

IT is quite possible that we could be headed towards yet another fuel crisis as early as next month because of the...
19 Apr, 2022

Unnecessary protest

IT is sad to see political discourse in the country and among the Pakistani diaspora sink to a level where the...