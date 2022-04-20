Three workers killed in Orakzai mine blast

KOHAT: Three workers were killed and as many injured when they were trapped inside a coal mine after a controlled blast in Mishti Mela area of Orakzai district on Tuesday.

Officials of the district administration and the police said that six labourers were trapped inside the mine, which was filled with water after the blast.

After hectic efforts, rescuers workers managed to pull out three of the labourers alive, including Samiullah, Ahmed and Farman Khan.

However, three workers died inside the mine. The deceased were identified as Shamshad, Bakht Moeen and Shoeb.

It was learned that the deceased miners belonged to the Shangla district, whose bodies were sent to their native area.

The injured miners were shifted to a nearby hospital, where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, a boy was killed and his parents were injured when a motorcycle they were riding met an accident after the veil (burqa) the woman was wearing got stuck in the bike’s rear wheel on Tuesday. The boy succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

