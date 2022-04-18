DAWN.COM Logo

IHC dismisses petition against potential issuance of diplomatic passport to Nawaz Sharif

Tahir NaseerPublished April 18, 2022 - Updated April 18, 2022 01:00pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition asking the court to stop the expected issuance of a diplomatic passport to PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, stating that the petition "is based on unreliable material and is, therefore, frivolous".

Advocate Naeem Haider Panjutha, had filed a petition in the IHC on Thursday, referring to media reports that said Nawaz was being issued a diplomatic passport on the instructions of newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — also his sibling. The petitioner claimed that the instructions for the issuance of the diplomatic passport were given to the interior and foreign affairs secretaries.

The petitioner contended that as Nawaz "is a court absconder who was convicted by learned NAB (National Accountability Bureau) Court for corruption ... it is violative of law, a mockery of the justice system and disgrace to the nation if a diplomatic passport is issued to a convict".

In its order today, the court noted that the petitioner could not show any order, direction or notification issued by the federal government to substantiate his claim.

"It is noted that no evidentiary value is attached to the press reports and no reliance can be placed on it when a person claims a legal right on its basis. It is settled law that courts do not decide cases on the basis of press reports," the IHC chief justice observed.

The chief justice disposed of the petition after slapping a Rs5,000 fine on the petitioner on account of counsels engaged during the hearing at state expense.

In August last year, Nawaz had filed an appeal with the British Immigration Tribunal after the Home Department refused to extend his stay in the country on “medical grounds” any further.

Nawaz can legally remain in the UK till the tribunal issues its decision on his plea for his stay in the country. His passport had expired in February 2021.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Apr 18, 2022 12:57pm
Speedy justice in favor of Sharif's clan. Is it a joke?
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Apr 18, 2022 01:01pm
The supreme Court will soon issue orders to quash all convictions against NS and invite him back to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
ahouston
Apr 18, 2022 01:03pm
Even banana republic has better laws.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Apr 18, 2022 01:09pm
Welcome back MNS !
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Apr 18, 2022 01:09pm
Shahbaz shareef and his thug brother Nawaz shareef. They think people forgot their corruptions.
Reply Recommend 0
Prof Naik
Apr 18, 2022 01:11pm
And how are we to think courts are neutral and effectively handing down justice? Looks like the judges need to be sent packing by the public if Nawaz Sharif comes back without being arrested and any issuance of a passport being investigated further
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Apr 18, 2022 01:16pm
A convict will get diplomatic passport, it only happens in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Apr 18, 2022 01:19pm
People will held them accountable on roads.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather
Apr 18, 2022 01:20pm
Welcome back to the Sharif-Zardari dynasties in 21st century. There is no hope for us!
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 18, 2022 01:21pm
Another impartial verdict in favour of convicted and absconder Nawaz Sharif without considering what law and constitution says. How come a convicted person can have a diplomatic passport? If you Google 'top 10 most corrupt politicians in the world' then Nawaz Sharif's name will come up on top of the list. I find this unethical and shameful, as it seems our judiciary system is only for poor people, and law doesn't apply to corrupt elite and politicians.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Apr 18, 2022 01:27pm
The honourable judge could have asked for a clarification from the FO . If the case proves frivolous then the petitioner should be fined according to the law .
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Apr 18, 2022 01:29pm
Only British govt. can verify the issuance of above referred travel document when formally issued by the Pakistani embassy in London because NS has exhausted his legal status to extend his stay there.
Reply Recommend 0
Green
Apr 18, 2022 01:29pm
Utter nonsense!
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 18, 2022 01:29pm
Could have asked government agency to provide proof if passport was issued. We will know the truth if convict Nawaz travels anywhere and it will confirm the corrupt judges as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Babubhai
Apr 18, 2022 01:29pm
Law of the Jungle and this is 21st Century
Reply Recommend 0
zf
Apr 18, 2022 01:29pm
@ahouston, not laws, implementation by courts! Sharif clan is supreme.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 18, 2022 01:31pm
Lets see what court says when Nawaz returns on a diplomatic passport.
Reply Recommend 0
Kash
Apr 18, 2022 01:33pm
Sab Mile huwe hai
Reply Recommend 0
Shib
Apr 18, 2022 01:34pm
@Adnan Mazher Khan, yes...Sure keeping the tradition alive...Wonder what is the secret behind this story and giving relief...Why did not they made responded to the federal government...and ask clarification. This kind justice system is making mockery..
Reply Recommend 0
Shib
Apr 18, 2022 01:36pm
@Delta 1, sure they will open at mid night to fecilitate this thug family..What a mockery in the name of justice...
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Farhan Hasan Jafri
Apr 18, 2022 01:37pm
On plain reading the verdict sounds understandable. Now another petition should be filed to request court's opinion - can NS be issued with a diplomatic passport or even an ordinary passport without going through legal procedure ? please do it today, i hope in that case it would not proceed with snail's pace or likely to be held in abeyance until such time that diplomatic passport is already issued.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Farhan Hasan Jafri
Apr 18, 2022 01:39pm
@Prof Naik, The situation is actually changing. Bright chances are that he will prefer to stay back in his sweet home.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Apr 18, 2022 01:44pm
Pti .move one.stop wasting the courts time.3.8 years and they couldnt prove corruption accept iqama.Why cry now.why didnt pti ask the interpol to bring bavk nawaz because they dint have the proof.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 18, 2022 01:47pm
Let him come on any passport and face the music of law, if he is really an outlaw.
Reply Recommend 0
My 2 cents
Apr 18, 2022 01:48pm
Money, money, money . Money is bigger then anything else.
Reply Recommend 0
truthisbitter321
Apr 18, 2022 01:48pm
Justice definitely tastes sweet.
Reply Recommend 0

