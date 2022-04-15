DAWN.COM Logo

ANP, PML-N ask Imran not to misguide people

Bureau ReportPublished April 15, 2022 - Updated April 15, 2022 10:13am

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders have asked former prime minister Imran Khan to avoid misguiding the people and admit that his government had been ousted through a no-confidence vote.

In their separate statements here on Thursday, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan and PML-N provincial secretary information Ikhtiar Khan Wali said that Imran Khan was trying to prove himself innocent through public meetings, but he would be unable to succeed.

Aimal Wali alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf misused the resources of provincial government for holding the public meeting in Peshawar and the party would be held accountable for it. He said the PTI government had been ousted through a legal process of no-confidence motion and Imran’s version in the public meetings was totally baseless.

Ikhtiar Wali said the nation knew about the ground realities regarding ousting of the government. He said Imran Khan had failed to deliver during his tenure. He said the poor economic policy of the PTI government had led to unprecedented inflation, which made lives of the poor people extremely miserable.

The former PM, he said, should admit his failure that he could not materialise his claims about bringing positive change in the life of the people.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2022

