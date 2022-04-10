DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 10, 2022

Thieves steal 60-foot iron bridge in India

AFPPublished April 10, 2022 - Updated April 10, 2022 09:57am
A gang of crafty scrap metal thieves dismantled and decamped with a 500-tonne defunct iron bridge in eastern India. — Photo courtesy ANI via Hindustan Times
A gang of crafty scrap metal thieves dismantled and decamped with a 500-tonne defunct iron bridge in eastern India. — Photo courtesy ANI via Hindustan Times

PATNA: A gang of crafty scrap metal thieves dismantled and decamped with a 500-tonne defunct iron bridge in eastern India, police said on Saturday, pulling off the unlikely heist by pretending to be irrigation officials.

The robbing of the bridge was reported on Wednesday in the state of Bihar, one of the poorest in the country.

Police officer Subhash Kumar said the thieves came in the guise of government irrigation officials.

They brought bulldozers and gas cutters and tore apart the structure before escaping with the booty over two days, Kumar said.

“They took away the scrap in a heavy vehicle,” he said. The thieves had been chipping away at the 50-year-old structure — built over a water canal — ever since another bridge nearby was opened to the public five years ago.

Police launched an investigation into the bizarre incident on Thursday but no arrests have been made so far.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Today
Apr 10, 2022 10:00am
Inspiration from Heist shows on Netflix
Reply Recommend 0
Madness
Apr 10, 2022 10:42am
Incredible India of the caste ridden mess.
Reply Recommend 0
Maxwell
Apr 10, 2022 11:07am
Now that is an innovative crime in shinning India!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Apr 10, 2022 11:10am
Guinness book record!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Back to the pavilion
Updated 10 Apr, 2022

Back to the pavilion

Though inexperience ultimately became its undoing, the PTI did also record some commendable achievements.
Updated 10 Apr, 2022

Hafiz Saeed sentenced

IN Pakistan’s ecosystem of religiously inspired militant groups, the Lashkar-e-Taiba/ Jamaatud Dawa brand was,...
10 Apr, 2022

Safe for cricket

A MERE six hours after Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan got underway, with the opening Test in Rawalpindi, a...
Endgame?
Updated 09 Apr, 2022

Endgame?

ONCE again, the prime minister seems to have accepted the inevitability of his forced removal from office. Barring...
09 Apr, 2022

Policy rate hike

THE State Bank has taken its own sweet time to spring into action to avert the growing risks to the economy, which...
09 Apr, 2022

Covid risk

WITH the National Command and Operation Centre wrapped up and more than 80pc of the eligible population vaccinated...