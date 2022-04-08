JI retains tehsil chairman seat in vote recount

LOWER DIR: Jamaat-i-Islami candidate Saeed Ahmad Bacha, who had won the election for the tehsil chairman slot in Samarbagh on March 31, was declared successful again after vote recount here on Thursday.

JI’s Saeed Bacha and Jawad Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had a close contest for the tehsil top slot in Samarbagh tehsil wherein Mr Bacha had secured 12,424 votes and Jawad Khan 11,481 votes in the March 31 local government elections.

Jawad Khan had then challenged the victory of the JI candidate. After the vote recount, Mr Bacha maintained his lead of 885 votes.

The election officer Inayatur Rehman and returning officer Farhan Ahmad supervised the vote recount process that lasted for three consecutive days.

According to the revised notification, Saeed Bacha got 12,390 votes while Jawad Khan secured 11,505 votes.

FOOD PRICES: The Lower Dir district food controller Shahabuddin Khan along with assistant food controller Imran Ali on Thursday visited various markets in Khall Bazaar and checked the prices and quality of food items and subsidised flour.

The officials imposed fines on several shopkeepers for violating the official price list and overcharging the consumers.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2022