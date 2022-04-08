DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 08, 2022

Charged parking in district Central abolished

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 8, 2022 - Updated April 8, 2022 09:29am

KARACHI: The administration of district Central has abolished all charged parking sites in the district except those being run by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

The deputy commissioner-central said the decision was taken to provide relief to the people. He said strict action would be taken against those found involved in charging parking fee in the district.

A statement issued here on Thursday said that no parking fees would be collected by the DMC-Central from anywhere, including parks, shopping malls and hospitals.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2022

