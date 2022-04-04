DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 04, 2022

UAE to build more hospitals in Sindh: envoy

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished April 4, 2022 - Updated April 4, 2022 10:07am

LARKANA: The Consul General of United Arab Emirates Consul General Consul General Bakheet Al Remeithi said on Sunday his country was endeavoring to construct more healthcare units in Pakistan, especially in Sindh.

Mr Remeithi, who, accompanied by a team of Red Crescent UAE, visited the Shaikh Zayed Hospital for Women (SZHW) after its repair and renovation, said at a reception the UAE ruler Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahiyan had established this hospital on the request of then premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He referred to hospitals in Karachi and Khairpur where Hilal-i-Ahmar health facility was set up and the staff was busy providing healthcare services to ailing humanity.

Prof Dr Shahida Magsi, head of the department of gynecology and obstetrics at SZHW and director of postgraduate studies at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University said that this hospital was providing health facilities to patients from remote areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

She pointed out that due to lack of blood bank and laboratory in the hospital patients had to face great inconvenience and sometimes patients died due to delays in arrangement of blood and results of other tests.

She called for the establishment of the facility and a new multi-story building in the hospital.

Health Services Sindh director general Dr Mohammad Jumman Bahuto said that around 8,973 cases of delivery were handled at this hospital in 2020.

Mr Remeithi along with Larkana Commissioner Ghanwer Leghari, Deputy Commissioner Tarique Manzoor Chandio and others visited the repaired and renovated wards of the hospital.

Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Sattar Shaikh presented the guests traditional gifts of Sindhi Ajrak and caps.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

04 Apr, 2022

Democracy subverted

THE nation is stunned. Ahead of the vote of no-confidence, the prime minister had repeatedly hinted that he had a...
04 Apr, 2022

Dealing with militants

IN two recent back-to-back attacks in the southern district of Tank and neighbouring South Waziristan tribal...
Eyes on Islamabad
Updated 03 Apr, 2022

Eyes on Islamabad

Gen Bajwa seems to have chosen a questionable time to publicly break ranks with the PTI government.
03 Apr, 2022

Power in a few hands

THE PML-N decision to nominate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for the job of chief minister in Punjab is a bad idea given that...
03 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka crisis

EMERGENCY rule has been declared in the island nation of Sri Lanka after anti-government protests turned violent. ...
Rocking the boat
Updated 02 Apr, 2022

Rocking the boat

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in...