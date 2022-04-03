DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 03, 2022

JUI-F alleges rigging in Orakzai elections

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished April 3, 2022 - Updated April 3, 2022 10:13am

KOHAT: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl Orakzai district chief and the candidate for the slot of lower tehsil chairman have rejected the results of the local government elections, accusing the administration and election staff of rigging the polls.

They were addressing a press conference in Kohat Press Club on Saturday. Those who spoke on the occasion included JUI-F Orakzai chief Maulana Abdul Baseer, Jamiat Lawyers Forum chairman Amad Azam advocate, Khursheed Khattak advocate, Ms Musarrat Shafi advocate of Kohat and Lower Orakzai tehsil chairman candidate Haji Din Badshah.

Maulana Baseer said that at 12am he was picked up from the polling station and kept in illegal confinement at an unknown place for several hours. He said this caused unrest among the voters which affected the polling.

“I repeatedly complained to the presiding officer about the discriminatory attitude of the police, denial of forms 17 and 18, and forcible stamping of ballots at women polling stations by rivals, but no action was taken,” he claimed. He added that the police also refused to register FIR of firing on their workers, his kidnapping and bogus polling.

The candidate for the chairman slot, Din Badshah, said that their candidate in Upper Orakzai had won by a huge margin while his success was also certain, but his mandate was snatched.

Amad Azam advocate said the returning officer was not listening to them while the police were not filing FIR of firing on their workers.

He demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct impartial inquiry and order re-polling in Lower Orakzai tehsil.

Meanwhile, a large number of paramedics along with political and social activists staged a protest here the other day by suspending all services except emergency to condemn what they called illegal actions of KDA teaching hospital medical superintendent.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Eyes on Islamabad
Updated 03 Apr, 2022

Eyes on Islamabad

Gen Bajwa seems to have chosen a questionable time to publicly break ranks with the PTI government.
03 Apr, 2022

Power in a few hands

THE PML-N decision to nominate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for the job of chief minister in Punjab is a bad idea given that...
03 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka crisis

EMERGENCY rule has been declared in the island nation of Sri Lanka after anti-government protests turned violent. ...
Rocking the boat
Updated 02 Apr, 2022

Rocking the boat

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in...
02 Apr, 2022

Tax revenues

THE 29pc growth in tax revenue collection by the FBR during the first three quarters of the present financial year ...
02 Apr, 2022

Industrial pollution

THAT in a city like Karachi, which has about a dozen industrial areas of various sizes, only 170 units have their ...