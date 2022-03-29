120 plots allotted to people affected by land acquisition in Islamabad's E-12

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday allotted 120 more plots to people affected by land acquisition in sector E-12, paving the way for development of stalled sectors, which was launched back in 1989.

Over 4,000 people have been waiting to get possession of developed plots in E-12, but because of a dispute between CDA and villagers, they have been suffering. The dispute was related to compensation against land and built-up property (BuP).

Last year, a commission formed by Islamabad High Court (IHC), finally directed the CDA to resolve the issue with villagers and clear their compensations for getting possession of land for development, as payments had been made to the CDA in 1989 and despite the passage of 33 years, people were still waiting to get their developed plots.

The CDA’s Land and Estate Wing, through National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), allotted 120 plots of various sizes in E-12 and I-12. Earlier, in December, the CDA allotted 162 plots to people.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan attended the balloting ceremony as chief guest while CDA’s member planning Naveed Ilahi, Deputy Director General (Estate and Land) Afnan Alam and other officers were also present.

The special assistant said successive governments never paid heed towards resolving this issue, adding that the PTI however, provided relief to people in this regard.

“Without full scale development work, we cannot satisfy those that have been allotted plots as they were supposed to get possession of developed plots in 1990, one year after allotment,” said an official of CDA.

Last year, the CDA had started partial development work, which was slowed down later on.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2022