Ahsan’s rise phenomenal but teenager still has long way to go

IT was a feat that saw Pakistan snooker great Mohammad Asif term teenaged Ahsan Ramzan as his worthy successor.

In his very first appearance, the 16-year-old Ahsan lifted the IBSF World Snooker Champ­ionship last week in Doha after coming through a grueling final against Amir Sarkhosh 6-5.

It’s a phenomenal start for the youngster who described it as a “wonderful and historic moment” of his life.

Pakistan, though, will want him to create more history.

“Ahsan has did it in his maiden attempt while others have struggled for years to do so,” two-time former world champion Asif told Dawn. “It’s a fantastic beginning.”

The challenge for Ahsan is to carry on this way.

Much was expected from him in the subsequent Asian 6-Reds event but he suffered an unceremonious exit at the hands of eventual runner-up Ishpreet Singh Chadha from India in the pre-quarter-finals.

Prior to the World Championship, he had a golden chance to clinch the world U-21 title but lost

to German Alexander Widau in the quarter-final despite earning the rare distinction of scoring maximum break of 147 in that match.

But his world championship title came at a time when sportsmen in the country are faced with a bleak time following the government’s decision to close down departments.

Talent, though, rises in times of adversity and Ahsan, whose parents have passed away, is a special one — and with time on his hand to win more laurels at international events.

The government has been supportive of outstanding athletes in cash in kind and Ahsan will need that to ensure he isn’t a one-hit wonder.

Players come and go in quick time. Staying at the top isn’t easy. Pakistan’s Mohammad Nasim Akhtar faded away after lifting the world under-18 title in Beijing in 2017.

But Ahsan has other examples to look up to and now needs to transition to the men’s category completely. Just like squash great Jahangir Khan who moved to the men’s contests after capturing the World Amateur Championship in 1979.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2022