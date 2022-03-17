DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 17, 2022

At least 4 dissident PTI MNAs in Sindh House come out in the open

Dawn.comPublished March 17, 2022 - Updated March 17, 2022 06:22pm
A combo photo showing dissident PTI lawmakers Raja Riaz, Malik Nawab Sher Waseer, Noor Alam Khan and Basit Bukhari (from left to right). — Photo: Facebook/Twitter
A combo photo showing dissident PTI lawmakers Raja Riaz, Malik Nawab Sher Waseer, Noor Alam Khan and Basit Bukhari (from left to right). — Photo: Facebook/Twitter

At least four dissident MNAs from the ruling PTI, who are staying at the Sindh House in Islamabad, came out in the open on Thursday, with Raja Riaz and Malik Nawab Sher Waseer saying they would vote on the no-confidence motion tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan in "accordance with their conscience".

TV footage showed several other lawmakers from the ruling PTI — including MNAs Noor Alam Khan and Basit Bukhari — staying at the facility, giving a clear indication which side they were tilting towards in the upcoming vote that will decide the fate of the prime minister.

Riaz, who is a member of the Jahangir Tareen group, spoke to Geo News senior anchor Hamid Mir and said there were around 24 PTI lawmakers staying at the Sindh House, citing fears of government action against them similar to the March 10 raid by police on Parliament Lodges.

He further said that if PM Imran gave the guarantee that no police action would be taken against the MNAs irrespective of their decision regarding the vote, he was ready to move to Parliament Lodges from the Sindh House.

"All of the media and the nation knows that the police attacked the lodges and our opposition MNA was tortured and taken to the police station. After that, we — those who had been dissenting for a long time against inflation, corruption, the SAPMs and the lawlessness, and had been raising our voice in front of Khan sahab — felt that the incident that happened in the Lodges could also happen with us," Riaz told Samaa News anchor Nadeem Malik.

"Therefore, we are here. No one has given us any money. God willing, we will give our vote based on our conscience. We are not afraid of anyone. We are here only as a precautionary measure.

Last month, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry alleged that three PTI MNAs had been offered bribes to support the opposition's planned no-confidence motion in the parliament.

When asked if he had taken Rs200 million to switch allegiance, Riaz chuckled and replied: "I cannot even think of [accepting a rupee in bribe]."

Another PTI MNA, Noor Alam Khan, said that he was "very disappointed" to know of allegations being levelled against dissident lawmakers. "When we came to Imran Khan sahab and had voted for him, were we given Rs200m then? When we voted for the speaker did we get 200m then?"

He appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan, chief justice of Islamabad High Court, chief election commissioner and the Islamabad district administration to ensure that every MNA, irrespective of who he wants to vote for, is provided protection to reach the National Assembly for the no-confidence vote.

When asked whether he would go the parliament on the day of voting, he replied, "Definitely. It is my right."

A fourth PTI MNA who was at Sindh House and aired his grievances against the party was Basit Bukhari.

Meanwhile, MNA Malik Nawab Sher Waseer, while speaking to senior anchor Hamid Mir, said he would not contest the next general elections on a PTI ticket.

A day earlier, the government claimed the opposition had detained some ruling party lawmakers at Sindh House ahead of the vote after a statement by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi that around a dozen MNAs belonging to the PTI had 'gone missing'.

The premier said in a public address on Wednesday that opposition leaders were sitting in Sindh House with "heaps of money" to purchase loyalties of treasury lawmakers and had asked the election commission to take action against the alleged horse-trading.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi had earlier confirmed the stay of some lawmakers at Sindh House during a press conference with PPP MNA Shazia Marri. "Every member has a right to stay there. These members are from the opposition and our allies," he had said, adding that MNAs had been kept there as they feared they could be kidnapped ahead of the no-trust vote.

Govt planning 'strong action'

Earlier today, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government was "planning strong action" against alleged horse-trading and detention of MNAs at Sindh House.

In a video shared by the PTI on Twitter, he said the government has received information that a large amount of money had been shifted to Sindh House, which he termed the "capital of horse-trading at the moment".

"Information has been received that a lot of money has been shifted to Sindh House, police have been called to detain people and it is the horse-trading capital right now. It is very unfortunate. We had gotten rid of this menace with great difficulty.

"The way marketplaces have been set up is against the Constitution and tantamount to playing with the country's future. This is why we are planning strong action on this," the minister said.

However, Chaudhry's statement contradicted Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid who said the government is "not taking any action against anyone right now".

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad earlier on Thursday, Chaudhry also claimed that lawmakers' votes were being bought and sold at Sindh House.

"The kind of bidding that is happening, the way conscience is being sold ... I tell these people to beware of the time that [Prime Minister] Imran Khan calls on us and youngsters to stop the horse-trading ourselves," he added.

MNAs being 'threatened'

Meanwhile, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari claimed that MNAs had been "threatened with violence, arrests and dire consequences" if they participated in the no-confidence vote.

"Their lives, liberty and family are under threat. MNAs will take any and all means for their own protection against this fascist regime," he said, vowing that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the PPP would protect the lawmakers.

Bilawal said the opposition did "not want anarchy" in Islamabad in view of the upcoming meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) foreign ministers meeting next week, warning the government to "not provoke us".

No Confidence
Pakistan

Comments (13)
Daud
Mar 17, 2022 05:28pm
Disgraceful politicians..
Reply Recommend 0
A
Mar 17, 2022 05:28pm
IK is going out. It’s written in bold on the wall of Pakistans political scape. Choose your future wisely.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Shams Altamash
Mar 17, 2022 05:29pm
Zardari and Co. are using money full blown, to make no trust vote a victory. No matter what is the future of country after IK step down. Because among PDM, there's no agreement on post of PM or its cabinet.
Reply Recommend 0
AB
Mar 17, 2022 05:31pm
Game over for PTI. Zardari has bought the MNAs.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Mar 17, 2022 05:32pm
And this is how Imran Khan's dynasty will come to an end in just a few days. Never again he will become PM of Pakistan because never again he will be selected. Bye, Bye Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Mar 17, 2022 05:32pm
Shameless and coward cheaters. What a disgrace. Horse trading should be ashamed.
Reply Recommend 0
vr
Mar 17, 2022 05:36pm
PTI is sinking ship
Reply Recommend 0
maan
Mar 17, 2022 05:40pm
Feel embarrassed that how these people were elected by our nation. If these people will remain than Pakistan does not deserve to develop or even deserve IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Mar 17, 2022 05:42pm
They are getting 150-200 million per head. Horse trading before election. Now where is ECP? Where are the courts?
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Mar 17, 2022 05:43pm
Shame on PPP
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Mar 17, 2022 05:43pm
International corrupt political party PPP starts showing it's true colors. They are doing fearless corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami Khan USA
Mar 17, 2022 05:44pm
The house of cards is now falling.
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Mar 17, 2022 05:44pm
Politics is business for these men...they have no other qualification or morals....
Reply Recommend 0

