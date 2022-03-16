7.3 magnitude earthquake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometres below the sea.

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami in 2011 that also caused a nuclear disaster.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

In January this year, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 had jolted southwestern Japan, injuring 13 people.

Multiple reports of damage to buildings, water pipes and roads were confirmed, public broadcaster NHK had said.