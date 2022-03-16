7.3 magnitude earthquake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometres below the sea.
The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami in 2011 that also caused a nuclear disaster.
There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
In January this year, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 had jolted southwestern Japan, injuring 13 people.
Multiple reports of damage to buildings, water pipes and roads were confirmed, public broadcaster NHK had said.