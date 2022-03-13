Today's Paper | March 13, 2022

Sindh governor hints at reopening sealed MQM-P offices

Imran AyubPublished March 13, 2022 - Updated March 13, 2022 12:57pm

KARACHI: Amid a no-confidence resolution submitted by the opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led federal government tried to woo a key ally at the Centre on Saturday when it gave another hope to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) about reopening of its sealed offices across the province.

This time the signal came from Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who recalled a “good meeting” between the PM and MQM-P leadership when the former visited the latter’s Bahadurabad headquarters a few days ago.

The governor shared different moves to address the long-standing demands of the MQM-P including “engagements with the security institutions”.

“We have held several meetings for [reopening of MQM-P offices],” he told reporters at the Karachi Press Club, where he inaugurated a medical camp for journalist fraternity.

“We have talked even to Pakistan Rangers, and [security] institutions in this regard. So I think the offices owned by the party and where no other issue involved would be open soon. One in Hyderabad has already opened. So others will also follow the trend,” he said.

Only March 9, hours after the visit of PM Khan to MQM-P headquarters in Karachi, an immediate impact was seen in Hyderabad where the party office was opened after more than five years. The office at BhaiKhan Ki Chari was sealed in August 2016.

The Sindh governor also shared sketchy details of his meeting with disgruntled PTI leader Aleem Khan who had announced joining hands with estranged party leader Jehangir Tareen.

However, the Sindh governor did not sound confident when he shared briefs of his three meetings with Aleem Khan.

“He [Aleem Khan] has some reservations and disagreements [with the party] for which I met him thrice in Lahore and Islamabad,” he said.

“The decision now has to be made by Aleem Khan that what he wants. I conveyed the message of prime minister to him. Now, it’s his choice what he wants and decides. However, let me be very clear here that I strongly believe that he would not go against the PTI,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 13, 2022 01:12pm
Opening of MQMs offices is a different matter but did governor has also given approval for opening MQM's '90' office and Khursheed Hall in Azizabad, Karachi?
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Mar 13, 2022 01:14pm
Twist in the tale. Last effort to stop sinking a giant ship.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Mar 13, 2022 01:26pm
First it should have been opened a long time ago...people of Urban Sindh was denied democratic rights
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

13 Mar, 2022

Ruling on ordinances

THE authority to legislate by executive decree such as exists in Pakistan is not, for obvious reasons, often found ...
Missile misadventure
Updated 13 Mar, 2022

Missile misadventure

The Mian Channu missile incident has exposed the grave weakness in India’s technology and its safety systems.
13 Mar, 2022

Authoritarian streak

A COURT this week declared the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement chief, Manzoor Pashteen, and four others proclaimed...
Updated 12 Mar, 2022

Fighting outside parliament

DEMOCRACY is noisy — and that’s the beauty of it. However, it can get messy when those in power start using the...
12 Mar, 2022

Risky relief

IN promising generous fuel and electricity subsidies as the spectre of a possible ouster raises its head, Prime...
12 Mar, 2022

Scourge of trafficking

A RECENTLY published HRCP report has shed light on the alarming practice of human trafficking in the country. The...