Sindh governor hints at reopening sealed MQM-P offices

KARACHI: Amid a no-confidence resolution submitted by the opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led federal government tried to woo a key ally at the Centre on Saturday when it gave another hope to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) about reopening of its sealed offices across the province.

This time the signal came from Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who recalled a “good meeting” between the PM and MQM-P leadership when the former visited the latter’s Bahadurabad headquarters a few days ago.

The governor shared different moves to address the long-standing demands of the MQM-P including “engagements with the security institutions”.

“We have held several meetings for [reopening of MQM-P offices],” he told reporters at the Karachi Press Club, where he inaugurated a medical camp for journalist fraternity.

“We have talked even to Pakistan Rangers, and [security] institutions in this regard. So I think the offices owned by the party and where no other issue involved would be open soon. One in Hyderabad has already opened. So others will also follow the trend,” he said.

Only March 9, hours after the visit of PM Khan to MQM-P headquarters in Karachi, an immediate impact was seen in Hyderabad where the party office was opened after more than five years. The office at BhaiKhan Ki Chari was sealed in August 2016.

The Sindh governor also shared sketchy details of his meeting with disgruntled PTI leader Aleem Khan who had announced joining hands with estranged party leader Jehangir Tareen.

However, the Sindh governor did not sound confident when he shared briefs of his three meetings with Aleem Khan.

“He [Aleem Khan] has some reservations and disagreements [with the party] for which I met him thrice in Lahore and Islamabad,” he said.

“The decision now has to be made by Aleem Khan that what he wants. I conveyed the message of prime minister to him. Now, it’s his choice what he wants and decides. However, let me be very clear here that I strongly believe that he would not go against the PTI,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2022