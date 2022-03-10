Dawn Logo

Islamabad Police conducts operation inside Parliament Lodges in Islamabad

Dawn.comPublished March 10, 2022 - Updated March 10, 2022 09:26pm
A large number of police officers seen inside Parliament Lodges in Islamabad. — Photo: DawnNewsTV
A large number of police officers seen inside Parliament Lodges in Islamabad. — Photo: DawnNewsTV

Islamabad police is currently conducting an operation inside the Parliament Lodges, according to footage seen on DawnNewsTV.

The police action came after members of Ansarul Islam, a uniformed volunteer force of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), entered the Parliament Lodges in large numbers.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ahsan Younus took notice of the group's presence inside the lodges.

According to a tweet posted from their official account, the police chief suspended the police officials in charge at D-Chowk under whose watch the Ansarul Islam workers had entered the lodges, Subsequently, he took charge of the operation.

Footage on Twitter showed police officials conducting a search inside the lodges and looking for "the ones in uniforms".

Rashid accuses JUI-F workers of beating, locking up police

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, while talking to Geo News, accused JUI-F of bringing 70 workers of Ansarul Islam inside the lodges.

"People were hidden inside the lodges," he said. "We still wanted the matter to be resolved peacefully ... but they beat and locked up police officials and did not hand over Ansarul Islam members."

"We are also trying to prevent others from coming to parliament," Rashid said.

JUI-F chief calls workers to either head to capital or block roads

Meanwhile, chief of the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance Maulana Fazlur Rahman arrived at the lodges and also called on his party workers to gather in the capital.

"Our MNAs will be kidnapped through Islamabad police," he spoke of the government's purported plan.

"I will present myself for arrest. I want to tell my party workers to either reach Islamabad or block roads in their cities and resist this in incompetent govt," he added.

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said he was in a meeting with Ayaz Sadiq when he was told that police had entered [the lodges]. "They said they have warrants for JUI-F workers. We tried to explain to them that you can't enter the lodges this way," he added, calling the move "illegal".

More to follow

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Rashid Nasim
Mar 10, 2022 08:43pm
Looks like team IK is frustrated.
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Mar 10, 2022 08:46pm
Something fishy going on.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Mar 10, 2022 08:48pm
IK will try every trick to stop no confidence move from tabling for vote.
Reply Recommend 0
Mamoon
Mar 10, 2022 08:54pm
@Rashid Nasim, really, can a member enter a red zone with goon
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Mar 10, 2022 09:00pm
Opposition resorting to chaos tactics - will fail!
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Mar 10, 2022 09:00pm
Days are numbered for the PM
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Mar 10, 2022 09:00pm
Use of force for nothing generally signals that the end is near
Reply Recommend 0
Lahorewala
Mar 10, 2022 09:00pm
@Rashid Nasim, no sir. Police is doing the right thing and preventing fascism
Reply Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Mar 10, 2022 09:02pm
IK will certainly be in jail soon !
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Mar 10, 2022 09:03pm
The police can't enter the lodges but goons of JUI-F can. That is some logic.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 10, 2022 09:03pm
@Rashid Nasim, rather looks like PDM is panicking.
Reply Recommend 0
Gargoyle
Mar 10, 2022 09:05pm
The unlawful entry of JUI goons in the prohibited area caused their arrest. What were they doing there?
Reply Recommend 0
Atta
Mar 10, 2022 09:07pm
@Ali da Malanga, no one can only Dharnas people can
Reply Recommend 0

