DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar addresses press conference

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi.

The presser comes after an object, reported to be a private aircraft earlier, crashed in Mian Channu, Khanewal district, on Wednesday night.

"On March 9, at 6:43pm, a high speed flying object was picked up inside the Indian territory," he began. "From initial course, it deviated and entered Pakistan territory and fell in Pakistani territory, causing some damage to civilian installations but no loss of life was reported."

Pakistan Air Force initiated tactical operations, he said.

"The flight path endangered civilians in both Pakistan and India. India must explain what caused this; this reflects poorly on Indian aviation," he said, adding that this could have resulted in a major aviation disaster.

Pakistan strongly protests the "flagrant violation", he said.

