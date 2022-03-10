Dawn Logo

DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar addresses press conference

Dawn.comPublished March 10, 2022 - Updated March 10, 2022 09:15pm
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar addresses a press conference in Rawalpindi on Thursday.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi.

The presser comes after an object, reported to be a private aircraft earlier, crashed in Mian Channu, Khanewal district, on Wednesday night.

"On March 9, at 6:43pm, a high speed flying object was picked up inside the Indian territory," he began. "From initial course, it deviated and entered Pakistan territory and fell in Pakistani territory, causing some damage to civilian installations but no loss of life was reported."

Pakistan Air Force initiated tactical operations, he said.

"The flight path endangered civilians in both Pakistan and India. India must explain what caused this; this reflects poorly on Indian aviation," he said, adding that this could have resulted in a major aviation disaster.

Pakistan strongly protests the "flagrant violation", he said.

More to follow

Dr Ali Khan
Mar 10, 2022 08:09pm
What could this be about? Is army taking over??
Pakistan First
Mar 10, 2022 08:11pm
Under current political heated environment in Pakistan and war between Russia and Ukraine and unrest in Afghanistan, it's seems Army might take over control of entire country and imposed Marshal Law for the safety of all Pakistanis in the country.
Farhan khan
Mar 10, 2022 08:16pm
Army have to take control now
Cris Dăn
Mar 10, 2022 08:27pm
@Pakistan First, good if so.
Qamar Ahmed
Mar 10, 2022 08:33pm
He will say that we are not taking sides. But the nation knows the reality.
Ibrahim S
Mar 10, 2022 08:36pm
A parallel government?
Ali Sabir
Mar 10, 2022 08:41pm
... Hope his talk will be about ridding the country of terrorists.
Sheraz Ali
Mar 10, 2022 08:56pm
They will say we not supporting IK any more
Fair and balanced
Mar 10, 2022 09:04pm
We need to stay calm...
