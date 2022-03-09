Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 09, 2022

Russia appeals against FIFA, UEFA bans

AgenciesPublished March 9, 2022 - Updated March 9, 2022 10:57am
FIFA and UEFA logos are displayed in front of the Russian flag in this illustration taken, February 28, 2022. — Reuters
FIFA and UEFA logos are displayed in front of the Russian flag in this illustration taken, February 28, 2022. — Reuters

LAUSANNE: The Foot­ball Union of Russia appealed on Tuesday to have its FIFA and UEFA bans frozen and other punishments overturned, sport’s top court said Tuesday.

Russian teams were expelled from competition on Feb 28 until further notice following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. FIFA and UEFA did not specify their legal reasons.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said “it hoped to decide on the appeals in the coming days”.

Russia’s men’s national team was scheduled to play Poland on March 24 in a 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff. Poland has refused to play Russia in the match. The winner of that match would have played the winner of the game between Sweden and the Czech Republic in the next round, but they also have refused to play against the Russians.

CAS said the Russian appeals against FIFA and UEFA also involve the Polish, Swedish and Czech federations, plus several other national federations in Europe.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rocky road for PM
Updated 09 Mar, 2022

Rocky road for PM

THE day of reckoning for the PTI government may be at hand with the submission of a no-trust motion against Prime...
09 Mar, 2022

Forced to flee

YET another humanitarian crisis entirely of human making has compelled more than a million people to flee the ...
09 Mar, 2022

Advancing telemedicine

BESIDES poor management and the lack of medical resources and infrastructure in the healthcare sector, the chronic...
International Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2022

International Women’s Day

WOMEN in Pakistan will be silent no more. Each year on March 8, International Women’s Day, their voices come...
PM’s growing challenge
Updated 08 Mar, 2022

PM’s growing challenge

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan is under pressure. As political developments unfold at a quickening pace and the ...
08 Mar, 2022

Valuation rates

IT is difficult to welcome the drastic reduction in the property valuation rates the Federal Board of Revenue had...