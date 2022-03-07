Dawn Logo

UNSC urges states to help catch brains behind attack in Peshawar

Anwar IqbalPublished March 7, 2022 - Updated March 7, 2022 08:23am

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council said on Sunday that all acts of terrorism were criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, and urged all UN member states to cooperate with Pakistan in catching those responsible for the latest attack on a Shia mosque in Peshawar.

The attack, carried out during Friday prayers, resulted in the death of at least 62 people and injuries to dozens more. The militant Islamic State group, better known by its acronym ISIL-K, claimed responsibility for the attack.

UN Secretary Gene­ral Antonio Guterres was among the first to condemn the attack, noting in a tweet that “houses of worship should be havens, not targets”.

“I condemn the horrific attack on a mosque in Pesh­awar during Friday prayers. My condolences to those who lost loved ones, and my solidarity with the people of Pakistan,” he wrote.

The US State Department also issued a similar statement, describing the attack as “horrific” and conveying “sincere condolences” to the victims’ families and friends. “The United States mourns in solidarity with Pakistan,” the statement added.

The strongest reaction, however, came from the UN Security Council, which not only condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the victims’ families but also addressed the core issue: hiding behind various issues to justify terrorism.

“The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” said the statement signed by the council’s current president Lana Zaki Nusseibeh of the United Arab Emirates.

“They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations, … threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts,” the statement added.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

They underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to “cooperate actively with the government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard”.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2022

