Usman Khawaja misses century for Australia as Pakistan Test hit by rain

AFPPublished March 6, 2022 - Updated March 6, 2022 05:44pm
Floodlights are put on due to bad light during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 6. — AFP
Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a shot during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 6. — AFP
Australia's David Warner, right, and Usman Khawaja, centre, run between the wicket while Naseem Shah watches during the 3rd day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday. — AFP
Australian opener Usman Khawaja missed out on a century in the country of his birth by three runs on Sunday as his side made a strong response to Pakistan on the third day of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Bad light stopped play and then rain poured down with Australia on 271-2, trailing Pakistan by 205 runs with eight wickets remaining after the home side declared Saturday at 476-4.

Marnus Labuschagne was on 69 and Steve Smith 24.

With rain forecast for the last two days, a result is unlikely. The second Test in in Karachi from March 12-16, and the third in Lahore from March 21-25.

It could have been a memorable day for Khawaja had he completed his 11th Test century in Pakistan, where he was born in 1986 before his parents emigrated to Australia.

The left hander was caught at forward short leg by Imamul Haq for 97 as he gloved a reverse sweep off left-arm spinner Nauman Ali.

Umpire Aleem Dar ruled him not out, but Pakistan were given the wicket on review.

Labuschagne, the current number-one batter in Test rankings, continued where Khawaja and Warner had left off, stroking nine exquisite boundaries.

He and Smith have added 68 for third wicket and defied Pakistan's spin duo of Sajid and Nauman, who took a wicket each in the post-lunch session.

Missed square drive

Khawaja's 219-minute knock included 15 boundaries, and he put on 156 for the opening wicket with David Warner, who made an attractive 68.

Warner fell in the eighth over after lunch when he missed a square drive and was bowled by off-spinner Sajid Khan.

Earlier, Khawaja and Warner scored at more than four an over in the morning session, a contrast to the Pakistan first innings which lasted two days and 162 overs.

Pakistan's seam bowling duo and their three slow bowlers found the Pindi Cricket Stadium pitch as unresponsive as the tourists did on the first two days when only four wickets fell, with little spin and no reverse swing.

But Pakistan only had themselves to blame for not making a crucial breakthrough as Khawaja was dropped twice in a clumsy fielding display by the hosts.

Fawad Alam spilled a straightforward chance at gully off a miscued cut when Khawaja was on 22, much to the disappointment of bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Khawaja took full advantage of the reprieve, hitting three successive boundaries before reaching his 15th Test half-century off just 67 balls.

He was also let off by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan when on 62, he gloved a chance while trying to reverse-sweep a Nauman delivery.

Australia are on their first tour to Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to tour the country over security fears.

Comments (8)
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 06, 2022 01:56pm
Based on the three days game, in my view, the match is likely to be 'draw', unless the pitch deteriorate and take spin.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 06, 2022 02:20pm
206-4. Easy does it..
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Mar 06, 2022 02:20pm
I would rather accept to be defeated in all three tests then to watch such a useless ceicket being played.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 06, 2022 03:40pm
Well played green shirts. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Mar 06, 2022 04:07pm
Hopefully we will have better pitches in Lahore and Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 06, 2022 05:04pm
We need our brothers India to play in Pakistan. Can't wait. Love India.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid- 2.0
Mar 06, 2022 05:36pm
By what way you call "spinners strike" with a team at a comfortable position of 271/2
Reply Recommend 0
KoshurBhatta
Mar 06, 2022 05:38pm
Playing on flat pitches is not good for crowd pulling....
Reply Recommend 0

