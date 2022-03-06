Dawn Logo

Ishaq Dar moves LHC for taking oath as senator through video link

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 6, 2022 - Updated March 6, 2022 11:22am
Former finance minister Ishaq Dar speaks during an interview on BBC's Hardtalk. — BBC screengrab
LAHORE: PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar, who lives in London in self-exile, has asked the Lahore High Court to direct the Senate chairman to allow him to take oath through a video link. He has approached the court through his special attorney Muhammad Yasin Baig.

The petition, filed through Advocate Salman Aslam Butt, contends that Dar was elected as a senator on a technocrat seat from Punjab in the election held on March 9, 2018. It says the election of Dar was challenged at various stages culminating in proceedings before the Supreme Court wherein his notification as the returned candidate was suspended.

The petition states the petitioner was prevented under the law from taking oath as a senator and assuming his office. It argues that the apex court had finally dismissed the petitions against Dar’s election on Dec 21, 2021, and the ECP restored his notification as returned candidate on Jan 10, 2022.

Dar remained out of the country, undergoing medical treatment, during the whole episode from his election as a senator till the decision of the SC, the petition states, adding his medical condition did not allow him to return to the country to take oath to his office.

It argues that the senate chairman is empowered to nominate any other person to administer the required oath to a returned candidate if he is unable to appear before the chairman for some good cause but the chairman dismissed a written request of the petitioner.

Mr Dar asks the court to set aside the decision of the Senate chairman and order him to make suitable arrangements to permit him to take oath virtually by using electronic means.

Justice Faisal Zaman Khan will hear the petition on March 7 as an “objection case” since the registrar office questioned its maintainability.

Ali Sabir
Mar 06, 2022 11:35am
... Only in Pakistan can an abscounder hold public office.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Mar 06, 2022 12:26pm
This should not be allowed at all
Reply Recommend 0

