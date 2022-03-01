Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 01, 2022

Fawad says PM's relief 'package for middle-class' is part of strategy, no election stunt

Dawn.comPublished March 1, 2022 - Updated March 1, 2022 02:02pm
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry speaks to media in Lahore on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday rejected the opposition's claim that the relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan a day earlier was an attempt to woo voters ahead of the 2023 general elections, insisting that the move was a part of the government's strategy to roll out relief measures for different segments in phases.

Chaudhry passed these remarks during a media talk in Lahore today when asked to comment on the opposition terming the prime minister's package as an "election stunt".

The premier had on Monday stunned his critics when he announced a "relief package" for the inflation-hit citizens of Pakistan, reducing the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs10 per litre and electricity by Rs5 per unit with a pledge that they would not be increased until the next federal budget.

Responding to a query during an interaction with the media today, Chaudhry clarified that the relief package would not be financed through any loan. "We just made adjustments to our existing budget to facilitate our middle class. Previously, we had given targeted subsidies to extremely poor segment."

The minister said the affluent segment will also contribute to the relief package, adding that the Finance Ministry will hold a press conference, detailing financial adjustments made to the current budget to provide relief to the public.

Unfazed by PPP's march

When asked whether the government was feeling the heat of the PPP's ongoing long march, Chaudhry said Bilawal must go through the "videos of previous long marches held by (late) Benazir Bhutto to learn how such rallies are conducted".

He said the reality of such protests would become clear in three months. "We first want them to get tired by holding this march, then we will make our next move," he told journalists.

To another question about PTI's ties with its allies in the government, the minister said the prime minister was in close contact with PML-Q's Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

"We will soon meet PML-Q and MQM," he said, claiming that "some friends" from the PML-N and the PPP friends who were fed up with their party leadership had also contacted the PTI.

Earlier, he recounted the challenges faced by the incumbent government, including Covid-19, Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, and global inflation faced by the PTI government after it took power.

Dr. Malaria Se Beemar
Mar 01, 2022 02:05pm
Right... Just when campaign season is upon us?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 01, 2022 02:06pm
Good relief for people and, as usual, let opposition make noises and shed crocodile's tears.
Reply Recommend 0
UK PINDITE
Mar 01, 2022 02:10pm
fawad is champion liar
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 01, 2022 02:10pm
Comparing to the rise of inflation while the incumbent government is in the office neither Rs 5 on electricity nor Rs 10 on petrol is a relief for middle class or for the poor class. Inflation has gone so much high in the country that even beggars roaming on the streets do not take less than Rs 10 as alms.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 01, 2022 02:11pm
Looters and haters were trumped already. This is additional help for the people.
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Mar 01, 2022 02:14pm
Only a Liar can defend another Liar!. Sometimes it seems unfathomable how citizens of Pakistan put up with continuous lies of the ruling elite. Its high time people realize that its every 'common man' for himself. Considering the dire economic circumstances, If they genuinely cared for the people or the country, the least they could have done is withdrawn allowances of all public office holders and asked everyone to pay for their electric bills and fuel as the common man does.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Mustafa Kaifi
Mar 01, 2022 02:16pm
The false news fine on compulsive lying ?
Reply Recommend 0
A
Mar 01, 2022 02:22pm
Petrol is not used middle class only. Are people fool?
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz
Mar 01, 2022 02:24pm
How does the relief package conform to IMS conditions? Within weeks if this package there will be another balance of payments crisis leading to a further fall in the rupee leading to us scuttling back to the IMF and other lenders. Plus Ca Change!!
Reply Recommend 0
banner.rm
Mar 01, 2022 02:28pm
So you're willing to state, on signed paper, that you will not roll back this price in the future right ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed40
Mar 01, 2022 02:30pm
Just a stunt which wont last a fortnigth
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Mar 01, 2022 02:32pm
Let the next government or budgetary burden on the garb of IMF
Reply Recommend 0
What's in a name?
Mar 01, 2022 02:39pm
That means it's definitely an election stunt.
Reply Recommend 0

