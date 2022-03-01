Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 01, 2022

Suspect in journalist Athar Mateen’s murder remanded

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 1, 2022 - Updated March 1, 2022 10:21am

KARACHI: An antiterrorism court on Monday remanded a suspect in police custody in a case pertaining to the murder of journalist Athar Mateen.

Inspector Ibadat Ali Shah, the investigating officer of the case, produced the suspect before the administrative judge of antiterrorism courts to seek the physical remand of suspect Muhammad Ashraf alias Lambo, who was brought to the court in an armoured personnel carrier amid tight security.

Special public prosecutor Zulfiqar Ali Arain informed the judge that the suspect was arrested on Feb 26 and during interrogation he disclosed his involvement in the murder of journalist Mateen.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2022

