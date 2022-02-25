In a first, Hindu army officer promoted to rank of lieutenant colonel

A Hindu officer of the Pakistan Army, Dr Kailash Kumar, has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel, it emerged on Friday.

State broadcaster Pakistan Television announced the development, adding that Kumar was the first Hindu officer to be promoted to the rank.

Extending his congratulations, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry called the newly promoted lieutenant colonel "our pride".

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir termed it a proud moment for the country.

Writer Shama Junejo said "history has been made" and expressed the hope to see the officer promoted to the rank of general.