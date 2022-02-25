Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 25, 2022

In a first, Hindu army officer promoted to rank of lieutenant colonel

Dawn.comPublished February 25, 2022 - Updated February 25, 2022 08:35pm
This image shows newly promoted Lieutenant Colonel Kelash Kumar. — Photo courtesy: PTV
This image shows newly promoted Lieutenant Colonel Kelash Kumar. — Photo courtesy: PTV

A Hindu officer of the Pakistan Army, Dr Kailash Kumar, has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel, it emerged on Friday.

State broadcaster Pakistan Television announced the development, adding that Kumar was the first Hindu officer to be promoted to the rank.

Extending his congratulations, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry called the newly promoted lieutenant colonel "our pride".

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir termed it a proud moment for the country.

Writer Shama Junejo said "history has been made" and expressed the hope to see the officer promoted to the rank of general.

Cardiac Arrest
Feb 25, 2022 08:35pm
After 75 years.
Patriot
Feb 25, 2022 08:36pm
Good to see this. This is the treatment of minorities in Pakistan. Maybe India should learn a thing or two
Anti-Corruption
Feb 25, 2022 08:37pm
Congratulations Lt. Col Kailash Kumar. You are a proud Pakistani, and the nation is proud of you.
