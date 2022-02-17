Supreme Court orders status quo on Monal Restaurant

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered maintaining status quo on an appeal moved by the Monal Group of Companies against Jan 11 Islamabad High Court judgment of sealing and taking over possession of the Monal Restaurant, situated at the picturesque Margalla Hills.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan which had taken up the appeal however ignored the request to grant stay against the high court order with an observation that the court cannot undo the IHC order at this stage.

While postponing further proceedings for the next week, the court also issued notices to the federal government as well as other respondents including Capital Development Authority (CDA), Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad, Remount Veterinary and Farms (RVF) Directorate through Secretary Defence and Director General RVF General Headquarters (GHQ).

Represented by senior counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan, the petition pleaded before the court that the high court while exercising suo motu powers had ordered the CDA chairman and the Islamabad Wild Life Management Board (IWMB) to take over the possession of the Monal Restaurant and seal the premises when none of the parties had sought such a direction and thus seriously prejudicing the fundamental rights of the petitioner.

The petition moved by the petitioner contended that the Monal Group of Companies employed 650 employees and as a result of the high court order, the employees and their families were suffering.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2022