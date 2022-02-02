Karachi's JPMC hires 'Pakistan's first transgender doctor' Sara Gill

Karachi's Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) offered a house job to "Pakistan's first transgender doctor" on Tuesday, a statement from the Sindh Chief Minister House said.

It said that on the directions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had instructed the management at Karachi's biggest government-run hospital to offer employment to Dr Sara Gill immediately.

"Today, Dr Sara Gill met JPMC Executive Director Professor Shahid Rasool and received her house job order," the statement read.

Congratulating Dr Gill on her employment, CM Shah said in the statement that the PPP government was taking steps for the transgender community in all walks of life.

"We will ensure dignity and respect for transgenders in all sectors," the statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Last month, Dr Gill, who is also a renowned transgender activist, made waves on social media after graduating with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) from Jinnah Medical and Dental College — an affiliate of Karachi University.

Several Twitter users had congratulated Dr Gill on achieving this feat despite the social stigma attached to the transgender community and the deep-rooted discrimination they face in Pakistan.