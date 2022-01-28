Visit to Shogran, Kaghan allowed only if guidelines followed: police

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara Range, Mirvais Niaz has said tourists are welcome to Shogran and Kaghan areas but only those following the Covid-19 and other safety guidelines will be allowed to go there.

“Tourists can visit Shogran and Kaghan valley between 10am and 4pm while carrying tyre chains and other necessary goods,” the DIG told a special appreciation certificate distribution ceremony in the Shogran area on Wednesday.

The certificates were given away to the police and other officials for rescuing tourists stranded in Kaghan and Shogran areas earlier in the month.

Mr Niaz said the rescue teams of various departments equipped with heavy machinery and ambulances had been put on standby in Kawai and other areas to deal with any emergency situation or to evacuate tourists stranded due to snowfall.

Suspension sought

Commissioner of Hazara division Mutahir Zeb Khan has formally requested the senior member of the board of revenue to suspend five revenue officials in Mansehra district over inefficiency.

In a letter, the commissioner told the senior BoR member that he found Abid Hussain, Mohammad Ejaz, Shaukat Hussain Shah, Jehanzeb Khan and Mohammad Siddique to be inefficient in maintaining revenue records during a surprise visit to their respective offices and therefore, they should be suspended without an immediate effect.

Also, the commissioner paid a surprise visit to the Ghazikot and Datta patwar circle offices and seized records.

Officials claimed that the action was taken over the alleged irregularities in the recent appointment of patwaris to the establishment department.

Balakot plots

Survivors of the 2005 earthquake in Balakot Red Zone have reiterated their demand for the early allotment of plots in the New Balakot city housing project to them.

Their representatives met the chief minister on the matter in Peshawar early this month.

Maroof Khan, who was part of the delegation, told reporters in Balakot on Wednesday that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had promised the early allotment of plots to earthquake survivors, but to no avail.

Naqash Khan warned if the commissioner of Hazara division didn’t give away allotment letters, the calamity survivors would take to the streets to claim that right.

Meanwhile, the National Highway Authority, district administration and Motorway police on Thursday demolished illegal structures on Mansehra-Battle section of the Hazara Motorway.

