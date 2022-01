150 lawmakers lose membership for not filing asset details

ISLAMABAD: The membership of 150 legislators from across the country, including some cabinet members and veteran politicians, has been suspended by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not filing their statements of assets.

The ECP on Monday released a list of MNAs, senators and MPAs of the four provincial assemblies who failed to file their statements of assets and liabilities, as well as those of their spouses and dependents, for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2021. These statements have to be filed every year by Dec 31.

In the 100-member Senate, the membership of three lawmakers has been suspended, including Dr Musadik Malik, Dr Sikandar Mandhro and Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai.

Among the MNAs who have been suspended as members of the lower house are cabinet members Farrukh Habib, Noorul Haq Qadri, Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mahmood and Dr Fehmida Mirza.

The prominent MNAs who failed to fulfil their constitutional obligation are former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Rana Mohammad Qasim Noon and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Five cabinet members among those whose NA membership suspended

Other MNAs are Saleh Mohammad, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Sadaqat Ali Khan, Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf, Faizullah, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Ibrahim Khan, Alam Dad Laleka, Makhdoom Samiul Hassan Gillani, Mubeen Ahmed, Javed Iqbal, Shabbir Ali, Sheraz Mehmood, Sardar M. Khan Leghari, Abid Hussain Bhayo, Sardar M. Bux Khan Mahar, Aslam Khan, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Javaria Zafar, Fauzia Behram, Zille Huma, Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Munawara Bibi Baloch, Shunila Ruth, Jai Prakash and Jamshed Thomas.

The 69 Punjab Assembly members who have been suspended as lawmakers are Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Javed Kausar, Cha­udhry Adnan, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Umer Tanveer, Malik Taimoor Masood, Shujahat Nawaz, Arshad Chaudhry, M. Rizwan, Syed Saeedul Hassan, Aadil Bakhsh Chattha, Abdul Rauf Mughal, Qaisar Iqbal, Chaudhry Iqbal, Irfan Bashir, Tariq Tarar, Liaquat Ali Khan, Sibtain Khan, Aamir Inayat Shahani, M. Ajmal, Adil Pervaiz, Jafar Ali, Waris Aziz, Hamid Ra­­shid, Sonia Ali Raza, Faisal Hayat, Mian Asif, M. Atif, M. Kashif, Khurram Ijaz, Mian Jaleel Ahmed, Mahmoodul Haq, Sajjad Haider Nadeem, Malik Ghulam Habib Awan, Sarfraz Hussain, Malik M. Ahmad, Sheikh Allauddin, Malik Mukhtar Ahmad, Javed Allouddin Sajid, Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Chhachhar, Naveed Ali, M. Naeem, M. Salman, Naghma Mushtaq, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Peerzada Jahangir Bhutta, Ali Raza Khakwani, Zahid Akram, Samiullah Chaudhry, Sahibzada M. Gazain Abbasi, Aamir Nawaz Khan, Asif Majeed, Malik Ghulam Qasim Hanjra, Azhar Abbas, Abdul Haye Dasti, Zahra Batool, Sibtain Raza, Khurram Sohail Khan Leghari, Aown Hameed, Ashraf Khan Rind, Sardar Mohiudin Khan Khosa, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Haseena Begum, Kaneeza Fatima, Sadiqa Sahibdad Khan, Shaheena Karim, Sabrina Javaid, Baasima Chaudhry and Haroon Imran Gill.

The 14 MPAs from Sindh, who have been suspended for not filing their statements of assets, are Ali Gohar Khan Mahar, Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Qazi Shams Din, Hari Ram, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Mir Allah Bux Talpur, Hasnain Mirza, Raja Azhar Khan, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, M. Younus Soomro, Liaquat Ali Askani, Dr Seema Zia and Nand Kumar Goklani.

The MPAs suspended from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly membership are Azizullah Khan, Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai, Sahibzada Sanaullah, Liaquat Ali Khan, Rangez Ahmad, Malik Shaukat Ali, Tufail Anjum, Zahir Shah, M. Idrees, Arbab Waseem Khan, M. Ishtiaq, Fazal Ilahi, Nisar Gul, Zafar Azam, Sher Azam, Hisham Ina­m­ullah Khan, Ahmad Kundi, Aghaz Ikram­ullah Gandapur, Iqbal Mian, M. Iqbal Khan and Naseerullah Khan.

The membership of seven provincial legislators from Balochistan has also been suspended. They are Mohammad Khan, Mir Sikandar Ali, Saleem Ahmed, Yar Mohammad Rind, Ahmed Nawaz, Mohammad Arif and Mohammad Akbar.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2022