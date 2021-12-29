Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 29, 2021

KP minister serves legal notice on PTI leader

Bureau ReportPublished December 29, 2021 - Updated December 29, 2021 10:38am

PESHAWAR: Minister for higher education Kamran Khan Bangash has served a legal notice on a local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, seeking an apology from him for levelling allegation against that he sold party ticket for Peshawar mayor’s seat in the recently-held local body elections.

Arbab Mohammad Ali, a local PTI leader and nephew of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Arbab Shahzad, through a video on social media, had accused the KP Governor Shah Farman and minister for higher education Kamran Bangash of selling party ticket at Rs70 million.

He had accused Mr Bangash of receiving Rs20m for selling the party ticket Rizwan Bangash. Mr Ali had said the remaining Rs50m had gone to Mr Farman.

In the legal notice, served by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Mr Bangash denied the allegations levelled against him.

The notice said that allegations against Mr Bangash were mala fide and had been levelled with ulterior motives and political purposes.

It said that party tickets were awarded by a committee comprising 10 senior leaders, including the chief minister, the governor and provincial ministers, and that nine out of 10 members of the committee had recommended Rizwan Bangash for the ticket.

The notice said that Mr Arbab Ali, also a candidate for the party ticket, was not recommended even by a single member of the committee.

The notice asked the respondent to offer an unconditional apology within a week after the issuance of the legal notice for the defamatory remarks and false statements.

It said that in case of failure to do so, criminal defamation, as well as a civil suit of Rs500m, would be filed against him.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2021

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New security policy
Updated 29 Dec 2021

New security policy

THE federal cabinet has approved the National Security Policy after its green-lighting by the National Security...
29 Dec 2021

Real estate attraction

THE real estate sector — developed and undeveloped land for housing, commercial and industrial projects — has...
29 Dec 2021

Missing prison reform

THE Islamabad High Court’s comments that the country’s prisons have turned into “epicentres of crime,...
28 Dec 2021

Flight of the dollar

THE Pakistani rupee is expected to end a turbulent year on a depressing note as one of the world’s ...
IHK ‘encounters’
Updated 28 Dec 2021

IHK ‘encounters’

The international community must let India know that the fundamental rights of the Kashmiris cannot be ignored.
28 Dec 2021

Corporal punishment

IT is deplorable that the practice of disciplining the young in the country should be guided by antiquated notions ...