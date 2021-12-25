Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 25, 2021

Ulema board decides to cleanse curriculum of extremism: SAPM

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 25, 2021 - Updated December 25, 2021 10:13am
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi speaks to the media in Lahore on Friday. — PID
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi speaks to the media in Lahore on Friday. — PID

LAHORE: The Muttahida Ulema Board has unanimously decided to cleanse the curriculum of extremist content, says Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday following a meeting of the board, he said the single national curriculum did not have any element of extremism and radicalism. So far, 307 books had been cleared from possible extremist content, he added.

Mr Ashrafi expressed grief over the Sialkot tragedy, stating that the nation as a whole was embarrassed over the incident. He said that teachings of Islam did not allow any such heinous act and the united voice raised by the Ulema in condemning the incident had been heard all over the world.

In response to a question, Hafiz Ashrafi said that if Maulana Fazlur Rehman was expecting to be congratulated on winning the local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he should first congratulate Imran Khan on becoming the prime minister.

Commenting on the Afghanistan situation, he said that it’s the responsibility of all human beings to help the Afghans on humanitarian grounds in the prevailing circumstances. He hoped that aid to Afghanistan would soon begin to flow to alleviate the sufferings of its people.

Mr Ashrafi felicitated the Christian community on the eve of Christmas with the commitment to help avail all facilities to celebrate their festivities.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2021

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Opposition’s elation
Updated 25 Dec 2021

Opposition’s elation

THE trouncing of the PTI in the first phase of local government elections has come as a significant blow to the...
25 Dec 2021

Funding review

THE government on Thursday said the IMF executive board will take up the sixth review of its suspended $6bn funding...
25 Dec 2021

Booster shots

IN a welcome move, Pakistani authorities have decided to extend the Covid-19 vaccine booster to all adults of 30...
24 Dec 2021

More powers for FBR

THE government’s move to seek additional punitive powers for tax collectors against retail businesses that are...
24 Dec 2021

Report on terrorism

Threat posed to region by violent extremist outfits has grown more complex since fall of the Ashraf Ghani government.
24 Dec 2021

Kashmiri activist’s arrest

A CALL by UN rights experts to immediately release a detained Kashmiri activist has once again underscored the ...