Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 21, 2021

PM Imran pins blame of PTI's lacklustre performance in KP LG polls on 'wrong candidate selection'

Dawn.comPublished December 21, 2021 - Updated December 21, 2021 05:15pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks in an interview with the BBC. — Screengrab courtesy: BBC/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks in an interview with the BBC. — Screengrab courtesy: BBC/File

A day after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was upset on multiple seats in the first phase of local government elections held in Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said his party "made mistakes" as he pinned the blame of a lackluster poll performance on "wrong candidate selection".

To make sure the mistakes are not repeated, the prime minister said, he would "personally oversee" the party strategy for the second phase of the elections scheduled to be held next month.

"PTI made mistakes in [the] first phase of KP LG elections and paid the price," he tweeted. "Wrong candidate selection was a major cause.

"From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI's LG election strategy in [the] second phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pakistan."

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has urged PTI leadership and workers to set aside their differences and unite under PM Imran's leadership.

"If the PTI is weakened at this time then the country will fall to the wolves," Chaudhry tweeted.

On the other hand, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif termed the PTI's poor performance "an expression of people's anger over the back-breaking inflation, crushing price hike and the meltdown of governance".

"The people of KP have rejected the PTI [...] It is the beginning of the end of an experiment that has cost the nation dearly," he added.

PM Imran and Chaudhry's remarks came on the heels of a dismal performance by the PTI in KP polls that saw it concede ground to the opposition, and especially rival party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F).

The JUI-F managed to grab the highest number of mayor/chairman seats in the elections for 39 tehsils of KP held on Sunday.

According to the provisional results of 39 of the 63 tehsils declared by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday, the JUI-F not only won 15 seats of mayor/chairman but also gave a tough fight in many other tehsils where its candidates stood as runners-up.

In the provincial capital, the JUI-F stunned the PTI and has a definitive lead in the contest for the mayor of Peshawar city. JUI-F candidate Haji Zubair Ali secured 62,388 votes against 50,659 votes secured by PTI’s Rizwan Bangash.

Of the remaining six tehsil chairman seats of Peshawar, the JUI-F managed to clinch four while the PTI could get one seat of tehsil chairman from the provincial capital.

It is for the first time that the JUI-F made its mark in the provincial capital, far from its traditional power base of southern KP. Interestingly, the JUI-F also emerged victorious in Charsadda, beating the Awami National Party (ANP) at the home turf. Also, the JUI-F emerged powerful in Mardan, where its candidate lost the mayor seat to the ANP with a margin of 6,000 votes.

In Mardan, the JUI-F secured three seats and the ANP emerged victorious on two of the five tehsil seats.

In Nowshera, the PTI and ANP grabbed one seat of tehsil chairman each, while the result from the third tehsil was awaited. PTI candidate Ishaq Khattak, son of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, won the seat by securing over 49,000 votes against the JUI-F candidate who secured over 40,000 votes.

In Swabi, the JUI-F, PML-N and the ANP and the PTI won a tehsil chairman seat each.

Of the three Kohat tehsils, the JUI-F candidate and an independent secured one chairman seat each, while the results of third tehsil were awaited.

In Bannu, the JUI-F emerged victorious in one of the six tehsils, while results of the five remaining tehsils were awaited.

Also, both tehsils of Tank were won by the JUI-F.

However, in Dera Ismail Khan — the hometown of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman — provisional results of four of the six tehsils showed the PTI, Jamaat-i-Islami, PPP and an independent secured one tehsil chairman seat each.

In Buner district, the ruling PTI showed strength by winning four of the six chairman seats. The result of one tehsil was still awaited, while another went to the ANP.

In Haripur, the PML-N got two seats, while the third seat went to an independent.

While results of the remaining tehsils have not been declared, the JUI-F was said to be leading in six tehsils, the PTI in four, independent three, the ANP in two and the PPP in one tehsil.

Reasons for unexpected performances

It is too early to pinpoint the exact reasons for the sudden rise of the JUI-F at this moment. However, political observers believe many factors, including geopolitical shifts battering the region, failures of the ruling PTI and Rehman’s more than three years of efforts to mobilise his electoral base led to this outcome.

Analysts and the inner circle of the JUI-F believe that Rehman’s steady campaign against the prime minister was one of the factors that inspired the people to cast vote in favour of the JUI-F.

“There are several factors, which could be attributed to the better performance of JUI-F, but people fully expressed their lack of trust in the PTI due to its poor governance, inflation and delivery of services,” said Professor Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi, who teaches international relations in the University of Peshawar.

In the first phase, the local bodies’ elections were held in 17 districts of the province on Sunday, while local government polls in the remaining districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be conducted on January 16, 2022.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (75)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
A Shah
Dec 21, 2021 11:29am
IK we admit that you are honest and not corrupt BUT what benefit is there to us for you not being corrupt? Can you admit you have incompetent ministers in KP and Punjab?
Reply Recommend 0
NG
Dec 21, 2021 11:29am
Time to select someone else !!
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 21, 2021 11:30am
CM KPK, CM Sindh, CM Punjab must ALL resign and be replaced with competent people. That is the only way Pakistan can prosper.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 21, 2021 11:31am
PDM when they win = elections free and fair PDM when they lose = elections rigged/blame army
Reply Recommend 0
Xeerak Mirza
Dec 21, 2021 11:32am
Will Imran fire his party organizer Saif ullah Niazi or will Saif submit resign for his poor performance?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Arif Hussain Zahidi
Dec 21, 2021 11:33am
The lesser said about PM Khan's opinion on the party performance the better. He should sit one day and watch all his speeches during the 2018 elections and realize what he said was no more than a joke. Anyone in the proper frame of mind would have resigned by now.
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Dec 21, 2021 11:35am
Spot on,....Wrong selection including yours
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Dec 21, 2021 11:37am
the end is near, ,
Reply Recommend 0
Minhaj Ul Islam
Dec 21, 2021 11:37am
No, you are wrong here Mr. PM. It's your poor governance that has made the people turn away from you.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Dec 21, 2021 11:38am
Candidates were fine, they paid price for your clueless leadership.
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Dec 21, 2021 11:39am
Blame everyone but himself. Some 'leader' / 'captain' he is.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Dec 21, 2021 11:40am
Living in fantasy world, never admit the zero performance in all fields and poor man is suffering due to wrong policies
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Awan
Dec 21, 2021 11:42am
"Wrong Candidate Selection" is likely in coming national and provincial assemblies elections as well. Us, the Public will make another PMLQ bite the dust.
Reply Recommend 0
Maan
Dec 21, 2021 11:42am
Unfortunately, Pakistan politics revolve around individuals. A strong candidate lets you win the seat despite he/she belongs to any political party.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Dec 21, 2021 11:46am
The direction of wind is changing. People priorities altering. Mr PM your assumption is not factual. There were many opportunities of reconciliation with JUI-F but your party missed. Still the opportunities persists, make your contact with Maulana Fazalur Rehman . Take him on board.
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Dec 21, 2021 11:46am
Nope it’s you, your lies, your fake promises, your fooling games!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 21, 2021 11:46am
Mr Prime Minister, please remove Shaukat Tarin, CM Punjab, CM KPK, and CM Sindh. You’ll have my vote please they have ruined the common man’s life
Reply Recommend 0
Truth must prevail
Dec 21, 2021 11:48am
@A Shah, You missed out the main hurdle towards prosperity, Resignation of the PM, PTI must have better replacement to get out of this fiasco created by this person.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Dec 21, 2021 11:48am
Set on resorting to unmentionable practices in next phase
Reply Recommend 0
Amazed
Dec 21, 2021 11:49am
certainly wrong candidate selected, if you know what I mean.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Dec 21, 2021 11:51am
They were your candidates. So it's odd to say they were the wrong people! Doesn't say much about your judgement and trust in your own people.
Reply Recommend 0
A Patriotic Pakistani
Dec 21, 2021 11:54am
No sir, it's not the wrong selection of candidates. It's the pathetic performance of PTI on every front that has shown your party these days. Brace for more humiliation, especially in Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 21, 2021 11:54am
So now candidates are the one to take the blame not his incompetence.
Reply Recommend 0
bkt
Dec 21, 2021 11:56am
@A Shah, And where are you going to find "competent" people?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad S Iqbal
Dec 21, 2021 11:56am
Imran Khan by selecting wrong MNAs, MPAs, Senators, Chief Ministers, Federal & State Ministers and Advisors you have not been able to deliver and have disappointed tens of millions of Pakistanis. You must change your approach because Pakistan needs an alternative and not more of the same.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 21, 2021 11:58am
Even with partial results, the lead is still with PTI, as most independents are basically PTI who didn't get tickets.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 21, 2021 11:59am
Let JUI work under PTI provincial and federal govt. Fun to watch.
Reply Recommend 0
khangul
Dec 21, 2021 12:00pm
unbridled inflation is to be blamed for this failure and the possible one in the coming general elections. Captain Sahib don't look anywhere else.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Rana
Dec 21, 2021 12:00pm
"I will personally oversee"= I will ask Faiz uncle!
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Dec 21, 2021 12:01pm
As long as all waderas & mafias...land, sugar, flour,...are part of political parties...society can not move forward...and country will remain backward!
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Dec 21, 2021 12:01pm
If you select compromised and weak candidates who can be kept under control then you have sub par performance. KP, Punjab and Sindh CMs are prime examples.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad Zubair
Dec 21, 2021 12:04pm
Evolution through Election. Pakistan is moving towards political refinement. One who serve will stay otherwise will be replaced by more enthusiastic one.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Dec 21, 2021 12:05pm
Now the head of powerful institution is transferred.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Dec 21, 2021 12:06pm
Joke of the day, pti failed to deliver, this is the only reason.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Dec 21, 2021 12:06pm
True Leaders take Onus upon themselves and not find scapegoats for defeats and take credit for victories!!
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Dec 21, 2021 12:09pm
In a way he's right and it starts right from the top.
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Dec 21, 2021 12:12pm
For once accept blame. Thats what a leader does.
Reply Recommend 0
Victim of Quota System
Dec 21, 2021 12:13pm
Everything is wrong with the PTI, not just the selection of candidates.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Taqdees
Dec 21, 2021 12:14pm
What about the selection of PM !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid H. Khan
Dec 21, 2021 12:15pm
Correct as ur team is illiterate except you.
Reply Recommend 0
Incompetent Khan
Dec 21, 2021 12:16pm
Incompetence at its best. PTI's political journey is doomed in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Eb Raar
Dec 21, 2021 12:18pm
True. On majority seats in KP LG polls, the PTI was up against the PTI..
Reply Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Dec 21, 2021 12:18pm
The reasons are, the incompetence and inhuman behaviour of PTI govt., with the people. Dearness is the last and the least reason.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid Malik
Dec 21, 2021 12:22pm
IK is always like that. unlike cricket where IK played on front foot, in politics he is opposit. doesnt do anything before a happening but very quick to justify when some thing happend..
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Dec 21, 2021 12:25pm
PMIK is 100% correct.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehmood Achakzai
Dec 21, 2021 12:25pm
Try to look inside your ownself and see whether you are to BLAME or not?
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Dec 21, 2021 12:27pm
He looks like a broken man.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Dec 21, 2021 12:31pm
My name is Khan. "Blame others" Khan. I am selected not e e e elected.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Dec 21, 2021 12:32pm
This guy NEVER, EVER takes the blame on himself, does he ???
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 21, 2021 12:39pm
The fish is rotting from the head. It’s he to blame no one else. It’s his incompetence and decision making and party and people are paying the price.Better he accepts it than shifting blame.
Reply Recommend 0
Naveed Ahmed Sethi
Dec 21, 2021 12:39pm
The same was said when Samad Mursaleen was not selected for the NA 1 seat.
Reply Recommend 0
N K Ali
Dec 21, 2021 12:44pm
@NG, you want to again bring in the band of highwaymen who keep prices down by taking loans from IMF, WB??? They spend around 10 percent on the economy and pocket 90 percent??? Look at the luxury houses and realty in the West owned by these people. Salams (This is just an appetizer).
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 21, 2021 12:59pm
Feel sorry for IK. He himself is a honest man with the worst team.
Reply Recommend 0
imran afzal
Dec 21, 2021 01:00pm
Jab bahu thi, to sas achi nahi mili, jab sas bani to bahu achi na mili.
Reply Recommend 0
sfomann
Dec 21, 2021 01:06pm
I sometimes feel that we in Pakistan deserve corrupt leaders like Sharif, Zardari and Maulana Sahib.
Reply Recommend 0
Cavalier
Dec 21, 2021 01:10pm
@ Syed Zahidi ,sorry brother, your argument is valid but it doesn't apply to psychopaths.
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Dec 21, 2021 01:11pm
Well boo hoo! The Imran Khan fan club never stops reminding everyone that PTI is Imran Khan and Imran Khan is PTI, meaning that whoever is issued ticket, the PTI voter visualizes Imran Khan when stamping the bat symbol on the ballot paper. Stop this seesaw of convenient nonsense and face the reality that people are fed up of your government and are least concerned with the colour of your kameez or the swag you display when entering the parliament once a year.
Reply Recommend 0
It’sOnlyMe
Dec 21, 2021 01:12pm
@A Shah, they were taught this tactic by IK and the PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel sharif
Dec 21, 2021 01:12pm
Time to go home.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Dec 21, 2021 01:13pm
A man with explanations for everything
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Dec 21, 2021 01:13pm
A man with explanations for everything
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Dec 21, 2021 01:13pm
The only claim he had was his ability to select right man for right job. So is he blaming a angels for that poor performance?
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Dec 21, 2021 01:17pm
@NG, select whom? We have hope in Imran Khan but If he is turning out to be the one who "just wants to be PM" and the way things are this looks like true things need to change. Imran khan needs to improve or its loss for the whole country. If right candidates are corrupt candidates then Imran needs to leave. Vision ana principles must be above being "PM"
Reply Recommend 0
Have mercy on Pakistan
Dec 21, 2021 01:18pm
this guy never owns up his blunders. You, Mr Niazi, were the wrong candidate selected
Reply Recommend 0
Kareem Banda
Dec 21, 2021 01:19pm
but turkey is selling weapons to India, malaysia is doing trade with India, and they are not giving us any money to open TV channel.
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Dec 21, 2021 01:24pm
Be bold and accept its your leadership and your policies for your fall!
Reply Recommend 0
Boris Bull
Dec 21, 2021 01:25pm
Does this man ever self introspect?
Reply Recommend 0
S Rahman
Dec 21, 2021 01:43pm
It’s not the matter of selection of wrong candidates but your performances
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Dec 21, 2021 04:48pm
Simply incompetent and clueless...more to come.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 21, 2021 04:49pm
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Dec 21, 2021 04:51pm
All including Imran are good for nothing. The result was obvious!
Reply Recommend 0
hussain
Dec 21, 2021 04:57pm
the bots are out, ofcourse it takes leadership to admit to mistakes, but the pmln and ppp bots are here to sing the praises of their leaders, one would assume that during the tenure of the two thieving families the land of Pakistan flowed with milk and honey(for the Sharifs and zardaris) while the economy has been in a freefall since the days of ZA Bhutto, an imbecile who destroyed the economy and the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
hussain
Dec 21, 2021 04:58pm
@Pursuing , a society that wants someone else to provide everything without taxation.
Reply Recommend 0
Parvez
Dec 21, 2021 05:02pm
Imran Khan still has a lot to learn about Pakistani politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
Dec 21, 2021 05:08pm
Guess who is the wrongest of them all!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Aid for Afghanistan
Updated 21 Dec 2021

Aid for Afghanistan

THE OIC meeting in Islamabad has produced some results but not as much as was hoped. The 57-member body held an...
21 Dec 2021

Sugar reforms

THE sugar sector reforms suggested by a ministerial panel last week can be a major leap towards deregulation of the...
21 Dec 2021

Dysfunctional HEC

IN many ways, the crisis within the Higher Education Commission reflects what is wrong with higher education itself...
20 Dec 2021

Restoring sacked workers

IN a major decision that has impacted hundreds of families, the Supreme Court has reinstated sacked government...
Karachi explosion
Updated 20 Dec 2021

Karachi explosion

‘Fixing’ Karachi is a gargantuan task, as the city has been left to its own devices by successive federal, provincial govts.
20 Dec 2021

No quick fix

MORE than once this season, Lahore has had the dubious distinction of topping the daily ranking of the city with the...