Tribesmen take interest in first-ever LG polls in former Fata

PESHAWAR: Voters showed interest in the local bodies’ elections that took place for the first time in three newly-merged districts of erstwhile Fata as young candidates were among the contestants and the interest shown by women seemed departure from the general elections wherein such spirit was missing.

The process of polling, however, remained slow in tribal districts owing to complex formalities and lack of awareness, especially among women, about the local bodies system.

Former president Gen Pervez Musharraf had made an attempt to introduced local government system in the erstwhile Fata in 2004. Instead of holding general elections, sub-tribes were asked to nominate their representatives while political agents were empowered to nominate women and tribal elders as members of these councils.

The councils were given the role of consultative forums to discuss development activities, law and order issues and other subjects. Respective political agents were appointed conveners of these councils. But the system failed to deliver and ultimately vanished.

On Sunday, elections took place in Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur tribal districts. Local bodies’ polls will be held in the remaining four tribal districts in the second phase on January 16.

In Khyber, as opposed to general elections wherein commonly wealthy candidates are fielded by the parties, young people and women contested the polls. Women were seen active in running door-to-door electioneering.

Women not only cast votes but also took part in the elections as candidates. However, there was no specific participation of minorities as 300 Sikh and Christian families have shifted from Khyber to Peshawar and other areas.

However, it was witnessed that most of the voters were not very familiar with the system of local bodies’ polls. Sporadic incidents of poll suspension were received from a number of women polling stations.

Polling was temporarily suspended at the polling station of government higher secondary school for girls owing to objections of favouritism levelled against the polling staff by some candidates. The issue was, however, later resolved and the polling restated.

Similar complaints and polling suspensions were also witnessed at some other female polling stations in Khar Ghali, Sultankhel, Sadokhel, Railway Station, Mian Marcha in Malagori and some other stations both in Bara and Jamrud.

In Mohmand, overall turnout remained satisfactory, however, most of the women polling stations were closed down owing to clashes between rival parties.

Many voters returned without casting their ballots as they waited in long queues for painfully long hours and stood there even after the time was over but couldn’t cast votes. Shortage of women polling booths also compelled the people to get back to homes without polling their vote.

The voters were kept waiting for hours at the polling station set up in Government Girls Degree College Chanda Haleemzai owing to insufficient arrangements for women polling booths.

In Bajuar, polling for the first ever local government elections was held amid tight security.

Although the polling in most of the areas was held in peaceful environment, yet clashes among supporters of various candidates and political parties were also witnessed in some areas.

The voters showed great interest in the elections. However, most of them complained about the slow process of polling. The staffers at several polling stations were also inexperienced that caused troubles to the voters.

During visits to several polling stations, this correspondent observed that there was no female polling staff that delayed the polling process. Polling at several such stations was started at 2pm. Scores of voters, mostly women, who were present inside at the polling stations continued to cast their vote till 7:30pm.

A team of the senior officials of the district administration, Election Commission of Pakistan and police visited a number of most sensitive and sensitive polling stations in different areas of the district to check arrangements.

