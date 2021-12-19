Petition seeks Balochistan CM’s disqualification over viral video

QUETTA: A petition has been filed in the Balochistan High Court, seeking disqualification of Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo after a video went viral on social media showing the chief minister distributing money among participants of the recently ended 31-day-long Gwadar sit-in.

A spokesperson for the Balochistan government condemned what he called the propaganda against CM Bizenjo.

The petition was filed by Advocate Amanullah Kanrani who pleaded the court to disqualify the chief minister for distributing money among the protesters.

“The Chief Minister does not comply with Article 62 and 63 after paying money to protesters,” the petition said.

The Balochistan government’s spokesperson claimed that CM Bizenjo distributed money among poor women and children outside the area where the sit-in was held. He said providing financial assistance to poor women is a tribal tradition in Balochistan and that there is nothing wrong with it. Criticising the chief minister for doing something which is a tradition of the province is unjustified, he added.

The spokesperson said that some people are not happy over the peaceful end of the sit-in because they wanted to see some unrest in the province as a result of the protest. They are now frustrated and trying to some confusion on the basis of this video, he added.

He said the peaceful end of the sit-in showed the political vision of CM Bizenjo and Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, who led the protest.

The government spokesperson claimed that Maulana Hidayatur Rehman has also denied the report about distribution of money among protesters.

He claimed that the people of Gwadar have welcomed the agreement which led to the peaceful end of the sit-in. He said the provincial government believes in resolving all issues through dialogues.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2021